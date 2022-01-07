Lumberjacks overcome COVID-19 isolations, will host Southern Utah Saturday

Just looking at the box score, the Northern Arizona women’s basketball team’s win at Idaho on Dec. 30 may not have seemed out of the ordinary. The Lumberjacks (6-5, 3-0 Big Sky) continued their undefeated start to conference play, defeating the Vandals 76-63 in a game they led most of the way.

However, Northern Arizona had just seven active players due to COVID-19 protocols and was without several of its starters and heavy contributors, including the majority of its post players.

Still, the Lumberjacks pulled out a victory. Now, nearly all of the Lumberjacks are back, and will be available for Saturday’s home game against Southern Utah in a matchup that features the two lone undefeated teams in the Big Sky. Coach Loree Payne said she hopes getting through recent adversity will strengthen the team ahead of an impactful game.

“I think it was tough for those who were in protocols. The practice progress leading back was challenging; anytime you’re not on the court for an extended period makes it tough. But we’re slowly getting back into the flow of things, and we’re just excited to hopefully be at almost full steam on Saturday,” Payne said.

Some of the players finally got out of their periods of isolation right in time for the game on Dec. 30. But, having not practiced or traveled with the team for an extended period, they had to cheer on the Lumberjacks from afar. Those who were able got together and watched on television, though it was a totally different experience for many who were viewing their own team on TV for the first time.

Guard Miki’ala Maio was one of them.

“It felt like a fever dream, just so weird to not be there with them,” she said. “I know they felt our support, though, because we talked to them before the game. And then we were in the room just screaming at our TV. And you could feel the energy coming off the screen. The girls were going crazy, and you could hear them talking on defense and playing for each other.”

For those who played the last game, the experience of traveling to Moscow, Idaho, and competing with just seven active players was obviously difficult. But it may have strengthened the group in the long run.

Guard Regan Schenck, who was seconds away from playing all 40 minutes at Idaho, said the silver lining from last Thursday is that it made the Lumberjacks play in a way she hasn’t seen from them.

“It kind of made us use more communication, which sometimes we struggle with as a team, and we had more energy because that forced it out of us,” Schenck said. “I think every single player stepped up, and it ended up being a great win.”

Now the focus for Northern Arizona is solely on attempting to go 4-0 in the Big Sky for the first time in team history. Practices, Maio said, have been high-energy, with the girls finally able to do five-on-five drills for the first time in several weeks and being closer to full strength as a roster.

“It’s going to be a big game. It’s a big deal to be one of the last two undefeated teams in the Big Sky. So we need to come out with high energy, preparing for the rest of the conference season,” Maio said.

COVID-19 concerns still remain as the conference season progresses. On Friday, the Lumberjacks men’s basketball team announced it would not play its games scheduled at Southern Utah on Saturday and at home versus Sacramento State on Monday.

Thus, as the Lumberjacks head toward the remainder of Big Sky play, there is little certainty of whether matchups will take place or who will be available in them. All the Lumberjacks can do, Payne said, is prepare for each one as it comes.

“I think any time you get a win in conference play, it matters. But there are just so many different dynamics that are going into this year,” Payne said. “You never know on any night whether you’re getting a team at full strength, or if you’re getting them with all five starters out or whatever it is, so it becomes a little more challenging to prepare our team with scouting reports. I think that adds something even more, so I’m thankful we have the depth on this team to overcome some of those challenges.”

Like Northern Arizona, one of Southern Utah’s main strengths is its depth. Lizzy Williamson (12.2 points per game) and Cherita Daugherty (11.3) lead a balanced offensive attack. Thunderbirds Daylani Ballena, Madelyn Eaton and Darri Dotson round out the team's top five scorers, and each averages between 9.8 and 9.0 points.

Tipoff between the Lumberjacks and Thunderbirds is set for Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Walkup Skydome.

