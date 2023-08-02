As of Wednesday, the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks football team was exactly a month away from opening day. NAU has high hopes but several questions still left to be answered as it enters official fall practices.

Checking out NAU football practice today. The Lumberjacks are back in some pads with a month left before the opener pic.twitter.com/kjdt4w3lan — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) August 2, 2023

Wednesday was the first official padded practice outside the Walkup Skydome, preparing for the season and the opening matchup at the Arizona Wildcats on Sept. 2 in Tucson. The Lumberjacks are coming off a 2022 season with a record of 3-8 (2-6 Big Sky) including five defeats by one score and a three-game losing streak to end the season. They’ll hope to turn the tides in the last season of coach Chris Ball’s current five-year contract signed in 2018.

The Lumberjacks will look to overcome some low outside expectations. In the summer, the Big Sky Conference coaches voted the Lumberjacks as the No. 9 team in the conference, while the media poll listed them as No. 8. And, despite several returning players, only one Lumberjack -- defensive lineman Eloi Kwete -- was named to the Preseason All-Big Sky teams.

One of the intriguing stories is who will emerge as the starting passer. There is returning talent at several positions offensively, leaving one important spot -- quarterback -- up for grabs. RJ Martinez, who was the main starter the last two seasons and was named to the All-Big Sky Conference teams several times, transferred to Baylor in the offseason.

The official roster lists six quarterbacks, including three who were on the roster last year in Angel Flores, PJ London and Niko Haen. Jeff Widener, who started a handful of games with Martinez or others injured last year, moved to defensive back.

The Lumberjacks also brought in Daniel Britt and Kai Millner as transfers from Montana and Cal, respectively, along with freshman Adam Damante. Though Ball has not yet named a starter, it’s likely a three-horse race between Britt, Millner and Flores -- who was the top-listed player of the three returning quarterbacks on last year’s depth chart -- for the starting role. Ball said he wants to figure out the move “quickly.”

“We’d like one of those guys to step up ASAP. All of them are very talented. They’re all going to have similar reps, and they’re neck-and-neck right now. But we want to figure it out soon,” Ball said.

Luckily, most of the starters at the offensive skill positions are back in uniform this preseason. Draycen Hall was the Lumberjacks’ most productive running back last year, playing all 11 games and averaging about 81 yards of total offense per contest. Receivers Coleman Owen and Hendrix Johnson are back, having totaled team-highs in receiving yards with 690 and 671, respectively. Jamal Glaspie is also looking to have a breakout season at the wideout spot, with his production limited to injury and playing just seven games last year, among others waiting to seize their opportunities.

While the quarterback spot is being figured out still, Ball believes the talent at the other skill positions could lead to quick success.

“We’re deeper than we’ve ever been at some of those positions. It’s exciting to see that because it’s taken a while to build it. That will help whoever gets the spot,” Ball said.

Defensively, the Lumberjacks are undergoing a massive change. Morgan Vest, last season’s top tackler with 102, graduated, leaving defensive back Kamdan Hightower and linebacker Jhasi Wilson tied for the lead in tackles among returners at 63.

The new unit will have to merge quickly, as Kevin Clune was formally announced as the new defensive coordinator just last week after the departure of Jerry Partridge in the summer. Clune spent two seasons as an assistant at BYU as the latest stop on a decades-long career throughout college football. He said this job is the quickest he’s had to ingratiate himself with a team before the start of the season.

“I keep saying how weird it is to join the team so late,” Clune said. “You usually have six, seven, eight months to get in and get comfortable and implement everything and build relationships. This is more like a week, so I’m still learning everything.”

Clune has worked with Ball at several stops in the pair’s collective coaching journeys and the two are longtime friends with similar defensive schemes. Ball hopes their shared connection will expedite the learning process.

“If he wouldn’t have been available, I’d be calling the defense myself. To have a coach with the experience he has and a lot of the same philosophy I have -- we’ve worked together a lot -- makes me excited to have him,” Ball said.

The Lumberjacks will continue regular fall camp with practices and more pads over time. The season begins on Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. at Arizona Stadium in Tucson.