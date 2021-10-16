Lumberjacks offense explodes in win over Thunderbirds

Northern Arizona (3-3, 2-1 Big Sky) pushed its record to .500 for the first time this season on Saturday as it defeated Southern Utah (1-6, 0-4 Big Sky) 59-35 on Homecoming in the Walkup Skydome to keep the Grand Canyon Trophy in Flagstaff.
The Lumberjacks put together their best offensive performance of the season in scoring 59 points -- their most in 2021 yet.
“I’m really, really proud of the way our offense played. I think we’ve gotten better and better,” Lumberjacks head coach Chris Ball said.
Northern Arizona’s offensive explosion started from the first moments of the game. The Lumberjacks got a defensive stop on the Thunderbirds' first possession to get the ball back quickly for their first drive. Quarterback RJ Martinez hit receiver Coleman Owen for a 75-yard pass. Two plays later, Martinez sneaked the ball in for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead that the Lumberjacks would never relinquish.
Owen said the team has emphasized scoring on its opening drive. Prior to Saturday, it had not happened easily, but an early touchdown was promising.
“After that play and after that drive and after scoring it, gave us all the momentum we needed,” Owen said.
The Lumberjacks went on to score on each of their first five drives, including four touchdowns and a short field goal by kicker Luis Aguilar. Northern Arizona tallied 385 total yards -- including 289 passing yards and three touchdowns through the air. Both Owen and receiver Hendrix Johnson had over 100 receiving yards and a touchdown in the first two quarters.
Meanwhile, the defense forced two fumbles, recovered them both and gave the offense short fields with which to work.
“We count on them to create takeaways to get the ball back for our offense,” Ball said.
The Lumberjacks led 31-14 at halftime and game back out still hot. Northern Arizona marched down the field on the opening drive of the third quarter, ending with a 22-yard touchdown catch by Owen to give the Lumberjacks a 38-14 lead.
Southern Utah started to creep its way back into the game in the third quarter, scoring on short rushes by Isaiah Williams and Thomas Duckett, respectively, to trim Northern Arizona’s lead to 38-28.
Northern Arizona scored again, coming on Martinez’s second rushing touchdown, but the Thunderbirds kept attacking. They scored on a quarterback sneak on a fourth-and-goal play from the 1-yard line to trail 45-35 with 12 minutes left in the game.
But Northern Arizona always had a response. Kevin Daniels took a handoff 86 yards for a touchdown. He ran for 229 yards and a touchdown on the day. His jaw dropped a bit when he walked into the media room and saw his stats for the first time.
“It was crazy because I didn’t think I had that many. I thought it maybe got to 200. I’m blessed to even have this opportunity to run that many times behind this offensive line and be here,” Daniels said.
Finally, after giving up consecutive scores, the Lumberjacks got a stop on a missed field goal attempt by Southern Utah with 5:46 left in the fourth quarter. From there, the Lumberjacks marched the ball down the field and finished with a touchdown by Johnson -- his second -- to essentially seal the win.
“Everything was going right. We had a great week and a half of preparation, and to know what we were going to do and come out and do it. When things got hard we’d start to feel it coming back and we just did what we preached all week,” Johnson said.
Defensive lineman Kukea Emmsley forced and recovered a fumble with 55 seconds left, and the Lumberjacks ran out the clock to win.
Another productive offensive performance came from Martinez, who had career highs in passing yards (417) and passing touchdowns (5).
Ball said Martinez’s progression in his few games as the starter has been promising.
Overall, Ball was happy with the win that brought the Lumberjacks to 3-3 and gave them a winning record in Big Sky play. His only critique came from the 35 points the defense allowed, including 21 in the second half.
He believes the unit needs to improve on Saturday’s performance for Northern Arizona to continue its win streak.
“We’ve got to be able to play with a lead and maintain the intensity and energy,” Ball said.