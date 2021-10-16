Lumberjacks offense explodes in win over Thunderbirds

Northern Arizona (3-3, 2-1 Big Sky) pushed its record to .500 for the first time this season on Saturday as it defeated Southern Utah (1-6, 0-4 Big Sky) 59-35 on Homecoming in the Walkup Skydome to keep the Grand Canyon Trophy in Flagstaff.

The Lumberjacks put together their best offensive performance of the season in scoring 59 points -- their most in 2021 yet.

“I’m really, really proud of the way our offense played. I think we’ve gotten better and better,” Lumberjacks head coach Chris Ball said.

Northern Arizona’s offensive explosion started from the first moments of the game. The Lumberjacks got a defensive stop on the Thunderbirds' first possession to get the ball back quickly for their first drive. Quarterback RJ Martinez hit receiver Coleman Owen for a 75-yard pass. Two plays later, Martinez sneaked the ball in for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead that the Lumberjacks would never relinquish.

Owen said the team has emphasized scoring on its opening drive. Prior to Saturday, it had not happened easily, but an early touchdown was promising.

“After that play and after that drive and after scoring it, gave us all the momentum we needed,” Owen said.