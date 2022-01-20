Lumberjacks nearly mount comeback, fall at home to Montana State

Northern Arizona was extremely close -- maybe painfully so -- to mounting a comeback Thursday, as the Lumberjacks men’s basketball team fell 89-84 to Montana State at the Walkup Skydome.

After trailing the entire night, the Lumberjacks finally tied the score, 79-79, late in the game. But Montana State made a few key baskets in the final seconds to seal the victory that narrowly evaded the Lumberjacks’ hands.

“It’s a hard loss to take because it’s a wasted opportunity,” coach Shane Burcar said.

The Lumberjacks actually out-shot the Bobcats from the field -- 54% to 49% -- and 3-point range -- 57% to 47% -- but turnovers and 14 less made free throws was the difference in the stat sheet. And, even though Northern Arizona tied the game late, going down 50-35 at halftime was a lot to ask the Lumberjacks to overcome.

The game started slow, with both teams missing their first few shots from the floor. But, even as the Lumberjacks started to hit some shots, the Bobcats got hot from the floor. Guard Tyler Patterson led with 14 points in the half, as Montana State seemed to be able to get quality looks from all over the floor. The Lumberjacks actually shot decently, including a solid 5 of 9 mark from 3, but could not match the offensive output.

“When you go and give up 50 points in the first half and they’re shooting over 50%, and nobody has tried to take a charge or anything like that, that’s hard to live with,” Burcar said.

In the second half, though, Northern Arizona kept itself in the game. Some Lumberjacks starters -- guard Jalen Cone and center Ezekiel Richards namely -- got into foul trouble early, but the defense started to put more pressure on the Bobcats. Methodically, the lead was cut down, possession-by-possession.

“We knew offense was going to take care of itself. It was just all about getting stops. They were up 15 at half, and we knew it was going to be slow, chipping at it,” Cone said.

Mason Stark hit a 3 and then finished a layup to cut the deficit to just 9. A few possessions later, he hit another 3, trimming Montana State’s lead to 8. The Lumberjacks were slowly knocking at the door.

With 2:48 left, Cone hit three free throws and a 3 on back-to-back possessions to cut the lead to just four points.

“The crowd got into it and that kind of sparked the run. And at that point we felt like we could win that,” Stark said.

And, while the Lumberjacks were making important shots, they held the Bobcats without a field goal for almost six minutes, helping to trim the deficit.

"We were keeping our man in front of us -- that’s our most important thing defensively -- and they were missing some shots too, but I thought we were contesting it,” Burcar said. “Mason Stark came in and did a great job on (Bobcats guard) Xavier Bishop.”

Finally, the Lumberjacks tied the game, 79-79, on a contested 3 from Cone. The shot gave him his final three points in a team-high 26-point effort. However, on the next possession, the Bobcats got a lay-up, plus a foul from Cone to make it an and-one. It was his fifth, and he fouled out for the remaining 1:16 as Montana State took an 82-79 lead that it would not surrender.

Northern Arizona continued to fight, but a few missed shots and efficient late-game foul shooting from the Bobcats closed the game out.

The Lumberjacks (6-10, 2-3 Big Sky) were disappointed in the loss. However, making a comeback and nearly pulling off a victory in front of an excited home crowd was promising moving forward.

“We definitely can compete with the best in the conference. Tonight showed that. The first half just killed us,” Cone said.

The Lumberjacks will host Montana on Saturday in the Walkup Skydome.

