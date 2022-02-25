Lumberjacks men's basketball to honor Jay Green on Senior Night

There are extra stakes on Saturday’s home game for the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks men’s basketball team. The Lumberjacks (9-19, 5-12 Big Sky) are set to host the Weber State Wildcats in the final home game of their season, attempting to make a late jump in the standings ahead of the postseason.

Furthermore, senior guard Jay Green will be honored as part of Senior Night during the game.

Coach Shane Burcar said, following Thursday’s 70-66 loss against Idaho State, that he intends to start Green for the home contest.

“He deserves that,” Burcar said.

Green, who hails from Sydney, Australia, played several seasons for UNLV before transferring to Northern Arizona ahead of the 2020-21 season.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology and a master’s in human relations. In his two years with the Lumberjacks since transferring, Green has added a veteran presence for a team that is still extremely young.

“Being one of the older guys, I’ve definitely tried to pass on some of my experience to a younger team. I think more than anything, I’m trying to bring a winning mindset, and we’ve grown,” Green said.

The backup point guard, Green often comes in to complement or replace the Lumberjacks’ top scorer in Jalen Cone, who transferred to Northern Arizona ahead of the current season. While he does not often start, he has increased his minutes load over the course of recent games, including a season-high 28 minutes -- while recording 11 points, four rebounds and two steals -- in a road game at Portland State on Feb. 17.

Part of his role change comes, in part, due to his on-court production. But he also has emerged as a leader for the Lumberjacks, earning a spot as a captain.

“Jay Green’s someone I talk about as a hockey captain. He’s just a veteran, he’s earned more minutes in the second half of the Big Sky season, and he’s just someone who comes with a great attitude and works,” Burcar said.

“He’s a dude whose voice just booms in the locker room, booms on the court. He’s been a leader for me on and off the court, in really just bettering myself in all aspects of life. That’s who Jay is,” added forward Carson Towt.

Green said he’s experienced a range of emotions heading into his final home game of his Lumberjacks career. Even after Saturday’s game, there will still be two conference road games and the Big Sky tournament afterward. Still, after all these years he admitted he does not know exactly what to expect for his final game in Flagstaff.

“I’m still feeling it out. It’s going to be very special, and it’s been a long time coming. I’m not sure what it’s going to mean yet or how I’m going to feel,” Green said.

Northern Arizona faces a tall task against Weber State.

The Wildcats (19-10, 12-6 Big Sky) defeated Northern Arizona 67-44 on Dec. 2 in Ogden, Utah. But, their recent form has not been as strong as they started in conference play. Weber State has lost five of its last six games, including an 81-75 defeat at Sacramento State on Thursday.

Northern Arizona may be taking on the Wildcats at an opportune time, as the Lumberjacks are hungry to turn around a four-game losing skid before a couple road contests. The last three games -- and this one in particular to honor Green -- will be important leading into the postseason.

“We just know this is his last year here, so we’ve got to get the guys together to fight. We’re trying to fight to make sure this last year is everything to him and get him to the tournament,” Cone said.

Tipoff between the Lumberjacks and Wildcats is set for Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Walkup Skydome.

