Lumberjacks men's basketball dominates NAIA Benedictine Mesa in home opener

Northern Arizona men’s basketball put on an overwhelming performance Tuesday in its home opener on the way to a 105-49 victory over the Benedictine Mesa Redhawks.

The Lumberjacks (1-3) had six different players finish with double-digit scoring against the NAIA team and ran away with the contest from the opening minutes. The only player who didn’t score was guard Jalen Cone, Northern Arizona’s top scorer who was content with his role as a facilitator.

“We played 10 guys tonight, and they all can put the ball in the basket and they all can defend,” Lumberjacks coach Shane Burcar said. “And I think we’re a hard scout -- which can open up Jalen more. For our guys to share the ball like that, that’s when you’re really hard to guard.”

Carson Towt started the game hot, hitting his first six shots to provide a major lead the Redhawks watched grow as the night unfolded. He found space underneath the basket on the opening possession and hit a hook shot from the post to open the scoring.

Towt finished with game-high totals in points (18) and rebounds (14). After a few tough losses against Michigan State and Arizona State to start the season, Towt said, the forwards as a whole played well against the Redhawks.

“Teammates were hitting me in the right spots,” Towt said. "We’ve been preaching rolling and sealing all week. Us bigs didn’t do a great job last week against those big-time teams sealing and rim-running and all that stuff. So we’ve been harping on that preparing for this game."

He added: “It was just doing what we’ve been preaching. And then they were hitting me in the right spots and I was just finishing.”

Freshman guard Oakland Fort, playing his first home game for the Lumberjacks, scored a career-high 15 points, breaking his previous high of 12 in the team’s last contest. He also dished a game-high seven assists in backing up Cone at the point guard spot and facilitating the offense with the second unit.

“It means a lot for me, but I feel like it means a lot more for the team,” Fort said of his night.

Burcar expects Fort to continue being an important part of the team despite his youth.

“Someone like Oakland, he’s played in many big games throughout his career. And he’ll just keep getting better. We’re not expecting 15 points every night. But the nice thing about his 15 points is that it was low shots and high-percentage shots,” Burcar said.

Northern Arizona ended the first half on a 12-2 run to lead 57-23 at the break. The second half started with a steal and dunk by guard Liam Lloyd, setting up the Lumberjacks’ best defensive stretch of the game. They outscored the Redhawks, 13-0, in the opening minutes of the new half, stretching the lead to 70-23.

Burcar said the team made minor, if any, tweaks to its defense in the second half and just focused on effort.

Northern Arizona shot 51.3% from the field and held the Redhawks to 29.8% for the night.

“I thought we talked about our floor position a little bit. I thought we were a little loose as far as being in the middle. But more than anything, I think, they’re fresh after that halftime. And when the ball goes in, the defense picks up,” he said.

Northern Arizona will face a stout defense in UC Santa Barbara in its next game set for Friday. The Gauchos (2-0) have not given up more than 59 points this season as of Tuesday.

Northern Arizona needs to translate its success against the NAIA school to a bigger stage against a more difficult opponent, and Towt believes that comes from the type of unselfish performance the Lumberjacks put together Tuesday.

“It’s always good to see everyone scoring, getting everyone involved. The more you move the ball, the more you pass, the better shots you get and that’s how you beat elite teams,” he said.