Lumberjacks men's basketball adds Fuller, Lloyd in transfer portal

The Northern Arizona men’s basketball team added two transfers to the roster in as many days, with Xavier Fuller and Liam Lloyd joining the Lumberjacks for the 2022-23 season.

After five players announced that they were entering the portal from the Lumberjacks and with guard Jay Green graduating, Northern Arizona has begun to add more talent -- along with five incoming freshman recruits -- to the roster.

Coach Shane Burcar said the opportunity to come in and attempt wins right away and the new athletic performance center are quality draws for new players.

Fuller was the first of the two recruits to commit, having an extended relationship with Burcar. Burcar coached him during his high school career for the Mesa Jackrabbits.

He comes in as a graduate transfer guard after spending two years at Scottsdale Community College and two more at South Dakota before his upcoming move to Flagstaff.

Fuller’s size, listed at 6-foot-4, and skill on both sides of the ball will be welcome additions to the roster.

“I think right away he’s going to fix our defensive two-point field goal percentage, our offensive two-point field goal percentage,” Burcar said.

Burcar added: “Right now on paper, he’s going to guard the best wing the other team has. He can guard 1-4.”

Liam Lloyd is traveling a shorter distance to his new home, coming from just down I-17 at Grand Canyon.

Lloyd is the son of Arizona Wildcats coach Tommy Lloyd, and was somebody that, despite never coaching him, Burcar was impressed with for many years. The coach remembers seeing Lloyd in high school in Spokane, Washington, and on the AAU circuit.

Similar to Fuller, Lloyd will provide a two-way presence for the Lumberjacks. He has three years of eligibility left, as well.

“I think Liam, with his knowledge of the game -- I just got to know him since he’s been in the portal -- he’s got great charisma and I think he comes in right away to play,” Burcar said.

He added: “I think he’ll shoot a great percentage from the floor, whether it’s a two-pointer or three-pointer.”

Northern Arizona will regroup with offseason practices in the next few months with the new players on the roster, and will even hold high school camps in the summer, with an intention of chasing a winning record and a high seed in the Big Sky next winter.

