Northern Arizona sprinter David Dunlap was firm in his stance on what some around the country perceive the Lumberjacks track and field program to be.

“We’re not complacent just being a distance school. I don’t like that label,” he said.

“I think we’re kind of changing the narrative,” added sprinter Alyssa Colbert. “The distance squad is obviously awesome, but there are so many other aspects about the whole team that are great, and we’re able to build on that.”

It’s hard to argue, as the Lumberjacks men have won consistent national championships and often have individual runners on the podium for both cross country and distance races. The women are right on their tails, having placed sixth at the 2022 cross country championships. They also boast several athletes who compete for the top spots nationally.

But, as the team has progressed through the past few years, the other groups have started to forge their own paths.

In particular, the Lumberjacks sprinters have grown exponentially under associate head coach Alan Dunson -- who works with the sprinters and hurdlers -- in the past few seasons.

“I think it starts with (director of cross country and track and field Mike Smith’s) continued empowerment, but I’ve also had some seniors and juniors that have stepped up the level of accountability and day-to-day work and everything they need to do to be successful,” Dunson said. “I don’t have words to describe how proud I am. But I’m not surprised, because we’ve been talking about this since the fall. If anything, I’m looking forward to them seeing the progress, because they’ve become the most dominant group of sprinters and relay teams in the history of our program and the conference."

The Lumberjacks men and women swept the 2023 Big Sky outdoor championships meet last Saturday, adding to the sweeps of both men’s and women’s cross country and indoor track and field titles. But, with several school records being broken in the past few months, and more work to be done, the sprint group is among the best in Northern Arizona's history.

Dunlap defended his conference title in the 100- and 200-meter races over the weekend. He qualified for the NCAA West Regional -- one step away from the NCAA outdoor track and field championships -- set to begin Wednesday in Sacramento. He already owns the Northern Arizona and Big Sky indoor record for the 200m dash with a time of 20.54, and took 14th in the 2022 outdoor national championship race. He hopes to add more in his final season.

“I just want to go out with a bang, give it my all one last time around the track,” he said.

Dunlap will join several women’s sprinters in the regional races, including Colbert. Colbert also qualified in both the 100m and 200m, having taken gold and silver, respectively, in the two races in last weekend’s conference championship. She holds the school record in the 100m with a time of 11.33.

She will join with Kyairra Reigh, Kenya Coburn and LiNay Perry at the regional meet, comprising the best women’s 4x100m relay team in Lumberjacks history.

The group claimed gold at the conference championships and holds the school record.

Madeline Wilson took first place at the conference meet to qualify, edging Colbert in the 200m dash with a time of 23.84. Reigh and Perry also qualified in the 400m races.

While the events are individual, Colbert said she is proud of the Lumberjacks sprinters as a unit.

“We knew we all had big goals to accomplish, and seeing all that work pay off and have this many people going to regionals is an amazing feeling,” she said.

She added: “I think, as a team, the conference goal was to win head-to-head, but coach Dunson always says you shouldn’t want your season to end there. I think a lot of us have adapted that mindset, especially this year.”

The competition will be steeper at the regional meet, with the top athletes from each of the nearby conferences competing. But Dunson believes the sprinters can maintain success. Maybe they’ll even inch closer to taking away the “distance” label.

“I think we’re going to keep turning some heads. It won’t be a surprise to us, but I think others might be shocked,” he said.

Northern Arizona will also send others to the West Regional.

Nikita Moore will run the 1500m women’s race, having qualified with a time of 4:19.60 during the season. She’ll also run the 5K, along with Annika Reiss, Jesselyn Bries and Bryn Morley. Bries will also compete in the 10K.

On the men’s distance side, Colin Sahlman and Kang Nyoak will run in the 1500m race. Nyoak will join Theo Quax, Nico Young, Santiago Gomez-Presser and Cael Grotenhuis in the 5K.

Grotenhuis and Drew Bosley qualified for the 10K races.

Mitchell Effing is a double-qualifier, reaching the regional event in both the triple jump and long jump. He’ll be joined in the triple jump on the women’s side by Jenna Figueroa. Jack Normand will round out the leapers, qualifying in the men’s high jump.

The Lumberjacks will have three competitors in the men's hammer throw, with John Murphy, Desmond Lott and Garret Bernt all qualifying.

Jade Kwinn and Trevor Hook will compete in the women’s and men’s javelin, respectively.

The NCAA West Regional will begin Wednesday and run through Saturday in Sacramento.