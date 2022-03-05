Lumberjacks look to stop skid, beat Idaho in season finale

The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks men’s basketball team has one game remaining to improve its seeding in the upcoming conference tournament and gain some momentum heading into the postseason.

Northern Arizona (9-21, 5-14 Big Sky) will face the Idaho Vandals (8-21, 5-14 Big Sky) in Moscow, Idaho, today for a game that could vault the Lumberjacks into the No. 8 seed in the Big Sky playoffs with a victory. The Lumberjacks are also endeavoring to stop a six-game skid, most recently falling to Eastern Washington, 69-62, in Cheney, Washington, on Thursday.

There were some highlight-worthy performances to enjoy for the Lumberjacks against the Eagles, namely a career-best 24-point game from guard Keith Haymon and 20 points from guard Jalen Cone. The Lumberjacks shot just 38% in the contest, however. Coach Shane Burcar said he was encouraged by the shots that were taken, and if a few more simply went down they could have come out ahead.

“Keith going 6 of 12 from 3-point range, those are good shots. And Jalen goes 2 for 9 from 3. He makes one more, he’s right there on the average and two more, he’s one of the elite shooters,” Burcar said. “I thought we took maybe a couple bad shots, but when you look at the end of the game it was pretty good overall. Maybe we needed to get Nik (Mains) a couple more, but for the most part I was happy with the shot selection.”

Northern Arizona led, 33-26, late in the first half on Thursday. It missed seven consecutive shots in the final 3:29 of the half, however, while Eastern Washington made 5 of 6. The Eagles outscored the Lumberjacks 12-0 in that time and took a five-point lead into halftime that Northern Arizona could not overcome.

Late in the second half, the Lumberjacks cut the deficit to a single possession on separate occasions.

Overall, the Lumberjacks played well defensively. They allowed Eastern Washington to shoot just 46% from the field and outrebounded the Eagles, 39-32. But, Eastern Washington hit 12 3s on 41% shooting from deep -- which appeared to be the difference at the end of the game.

“For them to have 29 attempts -- and 17 the first half -- really hurt us,” Burcar said. “They also had a few easy baskets they scored off our turnovers. We had 15 turnovers, and I’d guess four to eight points are pick-sixes that you can’t really defend.”

Despite the recent losing streak, the Lumberjacks staff has hope the team can right the ship in today's final road contest of the season.

The Lumberjacks defeated Idaho, 74-72, at home on Jan. 17. Cone and Mains both scored a game-high 24 points, while center Ezekiel Richards added five points and as many blocks.

A solid game against Idaho, Burcar believes, could prove some of the positives the Lumberjacks see in themselves right before the regular season ends.

“I would say more than anything that our compete level is great. We’re a tough team, but our execution, putting the ball in the basket and getting a few more stops, just wasn’t there. If we can do that, we can play well and beat anybody,” he said. “We’re right there, but when you look at the end of the night it’s our 2-point percentage and turnovers. That’s what we need to step up and change here.”

Tipoff between the Lumberjacks and Vandals is set for 3 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0