Lumberjacks look to return to women's hoops conference title game with new squad

Northern Arizona was one game -- really one quarter -- away from a Big Sky title in women’s basketball a season ago.

Now, with a new, younger group, the Lumberjacks hope to get back and, this time, get over the hump.

The team went 17-14 (12-8 Big Sky) and had the lead against Montana State in last season's title game. They lost the championship matchup, and then lost several of their starters and contributors to graduation, but returned a few key pieces while bringing in others for a squad that believes it can make this year different.

“We know if we can get there we can win the game, so it’s just a mindset that we’ve kind of switched,” said Regan Schenck, a returning guard who broke the single-season assists record at 182 dimes last season.

Northern Arizona brought in five freshmen and a transfer in Montana Oltrogge from Idaho State. With returners such as Schenck and others, Lumberjacks coach Loree Payne said she believes the current roster is special -- though it might take a bit to get to the group’s top level.

She said the Lumberjacks are the most top-to-bottom fast and athletic in several years, and there is a lot of depth.

“I would say we’re probably the youngest that we’ve been since I’ve been here, but we’re probably the most talented. It’s just going to take some time for the young ones to get acclimated to college games,” Payne said.

Oltrogge, who came from the conference-rival Bengals, will play a major role in the new system.

She averaged 10.1 points and 3.9 rebounds for Idaho State, and was on the team when it won Big Sky Conference regular-season and tournament championships.

She hopes to bring that championship experience to Flagstaff with a team that was just on the edge of doing so itself.

“I think that I bring a different perspective, because I’ve won the championship twice. I think that with the team we have now, we’re definitely capable of it and we’re on the right track. It will be exciting to see what we have in store,” Oltrogge said.

“I think she knows what it takes, especially when you get down toward the end of the season, and she’s been in those games and she’s experienced those types of things,” Payne said of her transfer. “So I think there will be a level of calmness from her.”

Oltrogge is one of the players encouraged by the talent the Lumberjacks look to boast this year. The new roster allows a whole different style of play.

“I think we’re coaches that really want to acclimate to the players that we have. We do have some bigs this year -- which is great. We also have, I think, a lot more athleticism and we’re a little bit deeper, and we can stretch the floor a little bit more,” Payne said.

Northern Arizona opens the season Monday with a road game against the Arizona State Sun Devils. It will face the Arizona Wildcats on Thursday and eventually host UC San Diego for the home opener on Nov. 13.

Games against a pair of talented in-state competition will be tough to start, and the Lumberjacks have a difficult nonconference schedule in general.

But if Northern Arizona can start to live up to its potential, it could be a scary group in the Big Sky.

“I feel like with a lot of new things being put in, there’s still room for that clicking moment. I think just every day at practice, it keeps getting better and better,” Schenck said.