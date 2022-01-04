Lumberjacks look to improve against NAIA Embry-Riddle Wednesday

Despite a major advantage in the standings and their level of play, members of the Northern Arizona men’s basketball team said they cannot take Wednesday’s home game against Embry-Riddle, a NAIA squad out of Prescott, lightly.

Northern Arizona dominated its other NAIA opponent this season when it defeated Benedictine Mesa 97-48 in the Rolle Activity Center, leading to the belief that the Lumberjacks could have a big night coming up, especially with Embry-Riddle coming in with just a 2-11 record and fresh off a 10-game losing skid. The Eagles, however, actually defeated the Lumberjacks in their last regular-season meeting, beating NAU 82-70 in 2017.

Wednesday’s contest at the Rolle Activity Center is the final nonconference game of the season for the Lumberjacks. Coach Shane Burcar said the team has prepared just like any other game, knowing there is a lot of motivation for the Eagles. And even though the game will not count toward the Big Sky standings, there are still stakes involved.

"We set up our schedule this way because we want to be playing games this time of the year," Burcar said. "We're not going to take Embry-Riddle for granted. They came in here several years ago and beat NAU, and that's going to be their big game to play a Division I school. We'll be prepared for Wednesday.”

The Lumberjacks hold an overall record of 4-9 (1-2 Big Sky) and are just days removed from a 78-65 home loss to Eastern Washington in the Walkup Skydome. Burcar put the Lumberjacks through one of their longest practices of the season on Monday.

Forward Ezekiel Richards said the long training session served as a step toward becoming the team Northern Arizona thinks it can be. To get to that point, there is much to do.

“I think we’re still dialing in our plays. Offensively we still need to crash the boards a little more, get a little bit better winning the rebound battle. At the end of the day, that was one of the biggest challenges against Eastern Washington, and just knocking down some shots when we feel like we can’t take the lid off,” Richards said.

The Lumberjacks are looking for consistency in their shot-making, both in the paint and from outside.

Saturday’s contest against Eastern Washington was a microcosm for Northern Arizona’s offense this season. Guards Nik Mains, Jalen Cone and Keith Haymon each hit four 3-pointers, many of them coming early. But the Lumberjacks went cold from the floor in the second half, as Eastern Washington took a lead and ran away with the victory.

Against a team that plays primarily zone defense in Embry-Riddle, there could be opportunities for the Lumberjacks to take open shots – especially from the outside – if they run their offensive scheme well. Making those at a consistent clip could provide major momentum for the rest of the season.

“We’re 4-9 and a lot of the games we’ve played have been really close. So we’re trying to get over that hump where it’s important to work hard and get a win and go into the conference with a spark,” Lumberjacks guard Mason Stark said. “Making shots is obviously important for us to get to that point and there have been some games where we haven’t done that as well. So if we can get going and start scoring the way we want to, I think it could be a big thing for us.”

And, after over a month of consecutive road games, the Lumberjacks are starting to settle back in at home a little bit. The home-court advantage was not quite enough to put Northern Arizona over Eastern Washington, but getting into more of a comfortable routine could prove useful as the Lumberjacks try to halt their four-game losing streak.

“It’s been nice. I’ve been really excited to play in the dome, and it was amazing to finally be in there. And now playing in Rolle, we have the advantage of being at home with the elevation. It’s a big thing we can try to use to our advantage,” Richards said. “Hopefully we can do that tomorrow.”

Wednesday's tipoff between the Lumberjacks and Eagles is set for 6 p.m. in the Rolle Activity Center.

