Lumberjacks look to end football season on high note with win on Senior Night in new rivalry game

Northern Arizona football is heading into its final game of the season Saturday and there are plenty of stakes attached to the finale against Weber State.

The Lumberjacks (3-7, 2-5 Big Sky) are looking for a win against their new rivals in the Wildcats (8-2, 5-2 Big Sky), with the two schools announcing earlier this week that the winning team of the head-to-head annual series will receive the newly created Red Rock Rivalry Trophy moving forward.

“We thought it was a great idea because we lost our rival with Southern Utah,” Lumberjacks coach Chris Ball said. “They didn’t really have a rival, so we were fired up about it. It’s tied 27-27, split right down the middle. We’ve been playing since 1964, so we’re excited about it.”

“The fact that we have a trophy involved, it means much more. It’s a little more exciting to have that to be playing for,” added senior defensive back Dyvine Wallace.

Perhaps more importantly, though, Saturday is Senior Night. The current group of upcoming graduates has players who have been on the roster since 2017, dealt with an overhaul of the coaching staff, got through the COVID-19 pandemic’s shortened 2021 spring season and have tried to implement a new culture of football in Flagstaff.

Each of the graduating seniors will be honored alongside family and friends ahead of Saturday’s game.

All the players will have a short time to take in one final pregame ceremony. Some aren’t sure just how they’ll react.

“Honestly I haven’t prepared for it. I’m going to take it as it comes to me,” Wallace said. “I’m praying that I don’t tear up as I’m running out of the tunnel. But having my family and teammates there, hopefully it will calm me down, and I’ll just take all of it in and live in the moment.”

“It means a whole lot. It’s a bittersweet feeling, just putting six years into this game -- that’s just college, so even more before that -- and all the blood, sweat and tears is coming to an end. It’s crazy,” added senior offensive lineman PJ Poutasi.

Ball said the current crop of seniors holds a special place in his memories as a coach.

“All those guys mean the world to me. They’ve been through a lot here. I’m a little disappointed that we’re sending them out with a losing record. That’s very disappointing, because you always like to send those guys out with a great experience,” he said.

Northern Arizona is ineligible for the playoffs and could play spoilers. Weber State is a surefire postseason contender. A Lumberjack win to cap off the season against a new rival would knock the Wildcats down in the standings, and potentially remove their chances of hosting a first-round game.

The Lumberjacks will have to compete with a well-rounded team to get a victory. The Wildcats are one of the best defenses in the FCS, giving up just 17 points per game on average. The defense is led by Winston Reid, who has totaled 83 tackles this season, along with 9.5 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles and an interception. Defensive back Maxwell Anderson has a team-high five interceptions for a unit that has forced 19 turnovers through 10 games.

Offensively, the Wildcats have a balanced rushing attack. Running backs Dontae McMillan and Damon Bankston have rushed for 651 yards and five touchdowns, and 539 yards and seven scores, respectively. Weber State quarterback Bronson Barron has been effective, too, passing for 2,117 yards and 18 touchdowns with just seven picks. Receiver Ty MacPherson has been the beneficiary of much of that passing attack, totaling 820 yards and nine scores.

An upset would not just mean a slight edge in the new rivalry, but also a chance for the Lumberjacks to end their season -- and for some, their college football careers -- on a positive note.

“It would mean the world to me, of course. Our season hasn’t gone the way we wanted it to, with a lot of ups and downs, but to go out on a big win in the new rivalry, we’re looking at it like a championship game,” Poutasi said.

Kickoff between the Lumberjacks and Wildcats is set for 1 p.m. in the Walkup Skydome.