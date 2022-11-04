Lumberjacks look for upset Homecoming win over Montana State

It’s a bit of a late Homecoming week for the Northern Arizona football, as the Lumberjacks host Montana State in the Walkup Skydome on Saturday. But the Lumberjacks hope they can ride the momentum of a win and the bye week to compete with the national-power Bobcats.

The Lumberjacks (3-5, 2-3 Big Sky) are unsure if their playoff hopes are still alive with three games left in the season. Pulling off a win over the Bobcats (7-1, 5-0 Big Sky), who are ranked No. 3 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25, would at least bolster those chances.

Postseason aside, the goal is to finish the season with three wins in as many games. Doing so would involve a victory over the Bobcats, Northern Colorado the week after, and a final home game against No. 5 Weber State. It’s a lofty goal, but it would put a shiny bow on the year.

“If we can knock off two ranked opponents, that would be huge for this program. So obviously that and finishing with a winning record are our goals for the remaining three games of the season,” quarterback RJ Martinez said.

Coming off a bye, the Lumberjacks feel healthier than they have in several weeks. Both sides of the ball were a bit depleted in recent games. Still, Northern Arizona put together one of its best all-around performances of the season in a 24-10 win at Idaho State on Oct. 22 in Pocatello, Idaho.

The Lumberjacks defense gave up the second-fewest points of the season in the victory, and the least in five conference games. They also totaled 16 tackles for loss, the most in one game since 2010.

The defense will be challenged against one of the top offenses in the Big Sky Conference and all of FCS, as the Bobcats average over 40 points per game. They have been held under 30 points just once this season, and that game came against an FBS opponent in Oregon State.

Montana State is led by its running game. The Bobcats have accumulated 2,332 yards and 26 touchdowns on the ground through eight games, with four different players totaling over 350 rushing yards. Still, after a solid performance in their own right against the Bengals, the Lumberjacks hope they can slow the Bobcats down enough to steal a win.

“We all played together and we all had this chip on our shoulder that made us want to all get our hats to the ball, and we did a great job,” defensive back Sean Haymon said. “And I think the bye week prepares us to play even better against Montana State.”

Haymon made a crucial interception in the game against Idaho State. Securing more turnovers would increase the odds of a Homecoming victory.

“That means more chances for our offense on the field. The more they are, the better chance we have of winning, so we have to seize that moment,” Haymon said.

If stopping the run is the goal defensively, offensively the Lumberjacks hope to dominate on the ground.

“Defensively we’ve got to stop the run, and offensively we’ve got to run the football,” coach Chris Ball said.

However, in terms of statistics, the Bobcats are a bit weaker against opponents’ passing games. They have allowed 1,636 yards through the air this season, while accumulating just 1,516 of their own.

Martinez leads an offense that has put together one of its best stretches in the past few contests. Though the Lumberjacks have gone just 2-2 in their last four games, they have scored at least 24 points in each game in that span.

Martinez had both a passing and rushing touchdown against the Bengals, and has thrown for 1,915 yards this season. He believes a run of solid form, plus a week to get a few players back healthier after a bye, can carry over to Saturday.

“We’re ready for the challenge this week. Having put together a few all-around good offensive performances helps our confidence, obviously. And having the bye week to prepare for Montana State, we really won’t be lacking in that Saturday,” he said.

Northern Arizona will be the heavy underdog, as the defending national runner-up Bobcats are nearly a certain playoff and championship contender this season and the Lumberjacks are barely holding on to any playoff hopes of their own.

However, if they can pull off a win, Ball said it would be a “big step” in the right direction.

“These are the teams we’re chasing. A win over these teams really helps your program,” he said.

Kickoff in the NAU Homecoming game between the Lumberjacks and Bobcats is set for Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Walkup Skydome.