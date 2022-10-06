Lumberjacks look for much-needed victory against Cal Poly Saturday

The Northern Arizona football team is in dire need of a win Saturday as it hosts Big Sky Conference foe Cal Poly at the Walkup Skydome.

The Lumberjacks (1-4, 0-2 Big Sky) have lost three straight games and are just holding on to their conference championship and playoff hopes. A win against a conference opponent in front of the home crowd could provide some momentum.

To do so, coach Chris Ball believes the Lumberjacks have to put together a consistent, solid performance. In last Saturday’s game, a 35-27 loss at Portland State, Northern Arizona started poorly and were down 21 points at halftime. The Lumberjacks fought back late and scored 20 points in the fourth quarter, but could not make up the deficit.

Ball hopes Northern Arizona does not suffer a similar fate this weekend.

“We played much better in the second half, but we should be past that by now. The frustrating thing is we’ve been having good practices, but we get a little adversity in the first half and we don’t respond very well,” Ball said.

If the Lumberjacks have it their way, a game against the Mustangs could be an elixir.

Northern Arizona defeated Cal Poly 45-21 to end the 2021 season on Nov. 20 in one of its best performances of the entire season.

Running back Kevin Daniels rushed for 281 yards and five touchdowns on a high-scoring day and the Lumberjacks forced five turnovers.

This year’s Cal Poly squad has had similar early-season woes, going 1-3 overall and 0-2 in the Big Sky standings, including a 49-21 loss at home to Sacramento State on Saturday.

There were some positives for the Mustangs in the loss, however, as quarterback Spencer Brasch threw for 281 yards and a touchdown. Ball said that despite Cal Poly's record and last year’s result, he believes the weekend’s matchup will be a difficult one.

“We put it to them pretty good, but they’re better,” he said.

Northern Arizona has felt its own boost on offense recently with the return of receiver Stacy Chukwumezie. The veteran wideout missed the majority of last season with an injury and was sidelined early in 2022. He finally made a limited return against Idaho on Sept. 24 but was fully integrated into the offense against Portland State.

Was there really any question this week?@CantGuardChuk is the easy choice for this week's APS Electric Player of the Game!#RaiseTheFlag | #CHOP pic.twitter.com/Pzg1nP1CI1 — NAU Football (@NAU_Football) October 2, 2022

Chukwumezie, who caught five passes for a team-high 104 yards and two touchdowns last wee, adds even more depth to a quality receiver group and also provides an emotional boost.

When Chukwumezie scored his first touchdown on a long ball, there was a palpable energy felt by his teammates. The moment, Ball said, speaks to Chukwumezie’s skill and willingness to put in extra work to return to the field.

Sometimes you only need 2⃣ plays when you have players like @CantGuardChuk!Take a look at Saturday's 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐞, Presented by @FlagstaffToyota.#RaiseTheFlag | #CHOP pic.twitter.com/tw1JatsVkN — NAU Football (@NAU_Football) October 3, 2022

“There was a moment there where I was really happy for him. He had 104 yards receiving. Nobody thought he would be back this quick, nobody. I knew he would work and I knew he would get himself back quicker than what they were telling him, but we were thinking more like two weeks from now maybe,” Ball said.

On the defensive side, another leader has played consistently well for the Lumberjacks through their first four games, as safety Morgan Vest leads Northern Arizona with a team-high 44 tackles. He had 11 for the Lumberjacks, including 1.5 tackles for loss, against the Hornets.

Ball knew his former All-Big Sky player would be successful, but he added that Vest has grown to even be more than just a tackler.

“We talked about it, going into spring, that he needed to be more of a trained killer. He plays in the box, he’s got to be able to knock some guys back. He’s a good tackler; being a good tackler you get guys down, which is great. But we wanted him to be more of a physical presence in the box and he’s done that,” Ball said.

The Lumberjacks and Mustangs will face off at 1 p.m. in the Walkup Skydome.