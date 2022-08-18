Lumberjacks linebackers will have new look in 2022

The Northern Arizona defense has to fill a gap in its linebackers to have success this football season. So far, though, there is belief they will be able to do so.

Tristen Vance and Harrison Beemiller -- both long-tenured starters in the middle -- finished their Lumberjacks careers after last season, leaving a hole for new linebackers to step in. Beemiller, who was instrumental in Northern Arizona’s win over Arizona last season with 4.5 tackles for loss, moved into a coaching graduate assistant role with linebackers, so he’s still on the field in a way.

But new athletes, some who had rotational roles in 2021, will be relied upon more to start and make plays defensively.

Head coach Chris Ball has been impressed with the unit to this point in the preseason.

“They played a lot, rotated in a lot, so I’m not worried about them. In fact, we’re actually bigger than we have been at that position. Jhasi Wilson, Heston (Lameta), Tommy (Ellis), (Demetrick) Watts, there’s a bunch of guys doing really well and having great camps,” he said.

Wilson is the leading returner statistically, collecting 29 tackles, four tackles for loss, a sack, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovered. Having studied under and played with some of the most tenured Lumberjacks in team history, he thinks the current group has taken some of the lessons and forged a talented group themselves.

“I have three years of experience being behind those guys. So I don’t think we take a step back, and we’ve just got to build on what we’ve got,” Wilson said.

Wilson also believes the linebackers could be in a better spot in terms of strength, too.

“This is probably the most physical unit we’ve had since coach Ball’s been here,” he said.

Still, many players in the linebacking unit know they have the responsibility to step into what the former players did.

Fair or not, they may be judged against the units of past seasons. Ellis believes, though, that they are in solid shape to produce well right away.

“I know looking at it there’s a lot of question marks because we lost those two guys, but I think people will be excited when they see what we have to offer and what we can do,” he said.

There are many returning starters both on the line and in the defensive backfield for the Lumberjacks. The linebackers believe they are a sort of “quarterback of the defense” though, and there is a lot to learn to be able to communicate effectively.

Ball said the physical skill is visible with the unit.

Now the focus for them should be continuing to get smarter on the field in order to be leaders on the defense.

“We’re moving fast as far as installs are concerned, so they’ve got to continue learning the playbook and getting better there,” Ball said.

He added: “I’m really pleased with what I’ve seen from them in camp.”

Northern Arizona will continue preseason training ahead of its season opener on Sept. 1 at Arizona State in Tempe.