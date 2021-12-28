Lumberjacks host Idaho for first home game since November

It has been more than a month since Northern Arizona men’s basketball has played a home game. Its first one back since late November -- a Big Sky battle against the Idaho Vandals on Thursday -- could set the tone for the rest of the season, as the Lumberjacks begin regular conference play.

It would be easy for the Lumberjacks (4-8, 1-1 Big Sky) to hit the panic button after losing five of their last six games -- all on the road -- as they head into contests that will affect their seeding in March’s Big Sky tournament. However, Northern Arizona appears to be in good spirits.

“I think this little losing streak we’ve been on has honestly been good for us. Losing on the road, having to be with each other for team meals, in each others’ hotel rooms, all of that, has us feeling more together,” said guard Jalen Cone, who has led the team with 17.8 points per game. “But we’re excited to try to get a win in front of our people on Thursday.”

Aside from an end-to-end defeat at the hands of an NCAA championship contender in Gonzaga, Northern Arizona has been in the running for wins for the majority of its recent games.

While the losses themselves stung, coach Shane Burcar said the team looks like it is coming into its own a bit.

“The reason we think like that is because of the belief we have in what we have going on. People on the inside can see how close we are to busting through that mythical wall, and I think it’s a good thing that our guys are energized and are thinking more about getting better each day than about losing those three games,” Burcar said.

The Lumberjacks will need to show that improvement now, as all but one of their remaining games are against conference opponents. The first up is against the Vandals.

Idaho (3-8, 0-1 Big Sky) fell in its only Big Sky contest this season, but pushed preseason-favorite Southern Utah all the way before falling 81-75 in early December. Northern Arizona swept the Vandals in a pair of games last season as well.

And after taking a short break to travel home to see their families for the holidays, many of the Lumberjacks feel refreshed heading into the grind of the rest of the season.

While there was some good to be taken from the slate of road contests, the Lumberjacks are now ready to have some home court advantage for a change.

“Playing on the road is always fun, seeing the new environments and playing in front of different crowds. But there’s nothing like playing at home and all the support we have,” Cone said.

Furthermore, even in a slump, there have been some quality individual performances to suggest that more wins could be on the way for the Lumberjacks. Cone’s scoring average (17.8) is second overall in the Big Sky, while forward Carson Towt averages near double-digit rebounds (9.6) and had a team-high 11 against one of the country’s best frontcourts in Gonzaga.

While those trends, among a few others, are promising, the Lumberjacks feel they need to perform that way at a consistent clip now. After playing an incredibly tough schedule, Northern Arizona feels a bit battle tested.

“It’s the start of a new season. We played those hard games on the road so we can hopefully dominate in the conference. We hoped playing all those big teams would teach us about facing adversity and figuring out who we are before we play in the Big Sky, so that’s what we’re preparing to do here,” Towt said.

Tip-off between the Lumberjacks and Vandals is set for Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Walkup Skydome. It will be the first time Northern Arizona has played a home game in the dome since the 2019-20 season.

