The Northern Arizona football team needs a win badly.

The Lumberjacks (0-2, 0-0 Big Sky) are set to play their home opener against the Utah Tech Trailblazers Saturday at the Walkup Skydome. A win in front of the home crowd could provide a bit of a boost, but, even more importantly, Northern Arizona would avoid its first 0-3 start since 1971.

The Lumberjacks weren't even a Division I football team at the time.

There’s definitely a solid chance at victory Saturday, as the Traiblazers -- who were formerly known as Dixie State in St. George, Utah -- also are winless through 2023 at 0-2. Both of their losses have come to Big Sky Conference opponents in Montana State in the opening game of the season and Saturday to Montana, 43-13.

The Lumberjacks feel there is a lot of improvement needed to get into the win column, especially after a disappointing 37-22 loss at No. 15 North Dakota on Saturday.

“At times we played well, but we didn’t play well enough to beat a nationally ranked team,” Lumberjacks coach Chris Ball said.

Despite two blowout losses, Utah Tech has, according to Ball, shown some promise, especially offensively. Their style is pretty easy to describe.

“They’re a big passing team, they can throw it 50-plus times,” Ball said.

Quarterbacks Kobe Tracy and Boone Abbott, in a bit of a two-headed quarterback system, have combined for 518 passing yards and four touchdowns in two games, despite playing two solid defenses. Part of the high numbers has to do with the teams trailing and trying to catch up quickly, but they’ve also had a few big plays.

Northern Arizona will have to thwart some of that offensive power to be successful. The Lumberjacks have struggled against the pass in the two games this season, giving up a combined 583 yards and four touchdown tosses.

And, in the last game, the Lumberjacks failed to get much pressure on North Dakota’s Tommy Schuster, recording just one sack by Daniel Robledo in the first quarter.

However, Northern Arizona saw some improvement in its own passing game from the first to the second game of the year. Quarterback Kai Millner looked solid at times, especially late against the Fighting Hawks, passing for 258 yards and two touchdowns.

But, the Lumberjacks have also shown an ability to get yards on the ground from the quarterback spot. Millner led the Lumberjacks with 76 rushing yards last Saturday, though running back Devon Starling was right behind him with 73. Angel Flores, the backup, has also proven mobile and had a few designed runs drawn up for him against Arizona.

Wide receiver Coleman Owen has enjoyed seeing the quarterbacks make plays with their feet.

“If the play breaks down, they’re super athletic. They can get outside the pocket and that opens up stuff for us. And if nobody’s open they can take off,” Owen said.

It hasn’t affected his stats either.

Owen caught six passes for a team-high 96 yards and a touchdown against North Dakota, just a week after recording five catches for a team-high 90 yards against the Wildcats. Scrambling allows the wide receivers, he said, to improvise a bit on their routes and find different ways to get open.

“It’s absolutely a bonus. When we work on routes we do scramble drill, it’s something we work on every day because we know they can do it, and it helps a lot.”

The Lumberjacks moved the ball decently, even in the first half that went without the Lumberjacks scoring a touchdown, despite putting up a disappointing 22 points in the loss at North Dakota.

They only finished with three less yards (445) than the Fighting Hawks (448) but Northern Arizona turned the ball over a few times and didn’t capitalize to their hopes on long drives with touchdowns.

“We know that we need to finish in the red zone, own the ball,” Owen said. “That’s something we’ve been working a lot on is that red zone offense, because we’ve been getting a lot of yards, it’s just about scoring when you’re there.”

And hopefully a fuller staff of running backs will make that job easier. Millner’s run into the end zone on Saturday was the Lumberjacks’ lone rushing touchdown of the season. Starling finished with a respectable 73 yards, but much of that came on a few long runs late in the game when it was already out of hand.

TJ McDaniel, a transfer from SMU, did not make the trip to North Dakota, dealing with a leg injury after the game against the Wildcats. There has been no official update on whether he will play this weekend or not, but his presence could help add to the Lumberjacks’ rushing depth, which could lead to better ability to pound the ball into the end zone.

“Any time you lose a back like TJ it hurts you, not just in the red zone but everywhere,” Ball said.

Kickoff between the Lumberjacks and Trailblazers is set for Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Walkup Skydome.