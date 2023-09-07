The paycheck, the excitement for a game against another Arizona-based team and the slight chance for a repeat upset over the Arizona Wildcats are now in the past for the Northern Arizona football team.

At 0-1 after a 38-3 defeat at the hands of the Wildcats Saturday, the Lumberjacks are set to play their first true FCS game this weekend against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

“We come out of that and put it behind us ASAP,” Lumberjacks coach Chris Ball said of the loss in Tucson.

The focus is now on picking up their first win over the Fighting Hawks, who are ranked No. 17 in the STATS Perform FCS Top 25.

Not too far back in the teams’ memory is a tight contest last year. On Sept. 17, 2022, the Lumberjacks led until the final minute, but a touchdown pass with 53 seconds left to play gave North Dakota a 27-24 victory at the Walkup Skydome.

And while the Lumberjacks are reeling from a loss to a Power 5 school, the Fighting Hawks will come into the contest fresh off a dominant, 55-7 win over the Drake Bulldogs on Saturday.

Quarterback Tommy Schuster, the same player who threw for the winning score last season to beat the Lumberjacks, passed for 262 yards and three touchdowns against the Bulldogs, completing 22 of his 26 passing attempts. Two of the scores involved receiver Bo Belquist, who totaled 110 yards on seven catches. Running back Gavin Ziebarth needed just seven carries to collect 112 rushing yards and a touchdown.

The Fighting Hawks also boast a great home-field advantage. They’ve lost just two home games in the past two seasons, both coming to top-five teams in the FCS.

In order to keep up, the Lumberjacks will need to be able to capitalize on their solid offensive drives. The defense made a few impactful plays, including a turnover on downs in the first half and a fumble recovery right after halftime, before the game got away from them. But the offense struggled in key moments.

Against the Wildcats, the Lumberjacks had several drives lead them to the opponent's side of the field, so leaving with only three points was a disappointment. Ball said the team needs to be more efficient in scoring position.

“We’ve got to put it in there when we’re down on the 1-yard line. That’s a must. We talked about it with the team in the meeting this morning. It’s something I don’t want to happen the rest of the year,” he said.

One of the players the Lumberjacks will likely count on for some of that production is running back TJ McDaniel. He carried the ball a team-high 14 times against the Wildcats and finished with 56 yards, averaging exactly 4 yards per rush.

He believes Northern Arizona’s offense has a chance to make up for the miscues.

“It’s unfortunate the way it turned out against Arizona,” McDaniel said, “but I thought we really made it a game, especially in the first half. We drove down the field, and almost made it a 14-10 game except for a couple mistakes. We shot ourselves in the foot coming out of halftime too, and it went downhill, but as we carry on I think we’re going to clear some of those things up.”

McDaniel’s plays were his first in a Lumberjacks uniform. He transferred from Southern Methodist University in the offseason, citing his great relationships with the coaching staff as the reason he chose the Lumberjacks for his new home after growing up in Dallas, Texas, and playing for his hometown team.

Still trying to perfect the Lumberjacks offense a bit, McDaniel wasn’t sure exactly what his usage would be. But he had some solid plays and the Lumberjacks kept giving him the ball until the end of the game when they were down big and scrambling for scoring drives.

“I didn’t know what to expect going in. I try to just take advantage of every play. I was really flowing at times,” McDaniel said. “The coaches just kept giving me the ball. When I transferred they told me I might be able to do that, maybe carry the ball 15-20 times per game. I happened to be the one who got the ball, who was hotter that game, and we had some good plays.”

That production, Ball said, was of little surprise.

“He had a great camp, and he’s a tough, physical runner,” Ball said. “He’s learned the playbook, and works extremely hard. We knew he was a good player when he was in the portal and we recruited him really hard.”

It’s a lot easier in theory to come into a week after a big win. However, the Lumberjacks are trying to forego thinking too much about the week prior, win or lose. In the past, Northern Arizona has not actually played its best after major matchups.

Last year, the Lumberjacks earned their first win of the season at Sam Houston in Texas, one of the top teams in the FCS and the 2021 spring league champion, then proceeded to lose three in a row, including the heartbreaker against the Fighting Hawks.

“They believe there shouldn’t have been a loss to that team. Now that we’re 0-1 we’re going in full steam and hoping to get a win. They’re a good, physical football team, but I think we have the weapons to beat them,” McDaniel said.

Kickoff between Northern Arizona and North Dakota is set for Saturday at 1 p.m. local time, 3 p.m. Central, in Grand Forks, North Dakota.