Lumberjacks hope for all-around performance, important road win at UC Davis Saturday

After snapping a three-game losing streak with a 31-29 dramatic win over Cal Poly on Saturday, the Northern Arizona football team has a deceptively tall task ahead this weekend.

The Lumberjacks (2-4, 1-2 Big Sky) will travel to take on the UC Davis Aggies (1-4, 0-2 Big Sky), who likely are more talented than their record suggests. UC Davis has played an incredibly tough schedule, with losses to FBS Cal and the South Dakota State Jackrabbits, who are 5-1 so far this season, then Big Sky powers Weber State and Montana State.

Coach Chris Ball said Monday that he’s told the Lumberjacks several times not to overlook the Aggies based solely on their record.

Still, he believes Northern Arizona has a chance to overcome some of its own recent struggles and win a crucial road game at just over the halfway mark of the 2022 season.

“There’s an opportunity right here in front of us to go to Davis and get a big win, and that’s all we need to worry about,” he said.

The Lumberjacks will have to slow down the production of running back Ulonzo Gilliam Jr, who leads the Aggies in both rushing yards (492) and receiving yards (220) through five games. He also has three touchdowns.

Despite UC Davis’ loss to defending FCS runner-up Montana State on Oct. 1, he had 150 yards from scrimmage and a 38-yard touchdown run.

Northern Arizona put together an impressive defensive possession in the final seconds of its win over Cal Poly on Saturday to hold the lead, and defensive backs George Steele and LJ Davis both had interceptions. But the Lumberjacks gave up 465 total yards to the Mustangs.

NAU football forces the incompletion. Lumberjacks will be able to kneel out the clock for a 31-29 win

Ball said all three levels of his defense need to step up if the Lumberjacks are going to beat the Aggies on the road, especially against a stout rushing attack that has succeeded even against solid opponents.

“We’ve got to do a better job of stopping the run. We had too many big plays on Saturday, so the emphasis every week is to stop the run and control the pass," he said. "We’ve got to tighten up our coverage. We’re about a half-step away from getting sacks, and in order to do that, we’ve got to tighten up our coverage a little bit better than what we have."

Despite some overall mishaps, the Lumberjacks put together their best offensive performance of the season Saturday, scoring a season-high 31 points and 470 yards. Quarterback RJ Martinez threw for 359 yards and three touchdowns, and he rushed for another.

He was named Big Sky Conference Offensive Player of the Week for his performance.

Over 300 yards passing and 4 TDs on Saturday earns Big Sky Conference weekly honors for RJ Martinez

But perhaps more importantly, plenty of receivers got involved. Draycen Hall, Jamal Glaspie and Hendrix Johnson each caught touchdown passes, while tight end Isaiah Gerena had six catches for 84 yards and receiver Stacy Chukwumezie had five for 38.

While each of the pass catchers had important receptions Saturday, Ball was most impressed with their willingness to plan an unselfish style to assist the team’s overall performance.

“We blocked at the wide receiver positions last weekend better than I’ve seen in a long, long time. Coach (Junior) Taylor’s done a tremendous job getting those guys to block. And those guys are hard to cover, the guys that want to block and play every play,” he said.

It was also particularly important to get Johnson involved. The former All-Big Sky receiver had his most productive performance Saturday, going for 89 yards and a score. With fellow receiver Coleman Owen out for the game due to injury, Johnson moved to the inside slot and played well.

“It’s a tribute to Hendrix that he can move inside and have the game that he did. He’s always a catch away from taking it to the house,” Ball said.

If Northern Arizona can stay relatively healthy, it could put up another solid offensive performance against the Aggies. On Nov. 6, 2021, UC Davis -- then ranked No. 7 in the FCS -- defeated the Lumberjacks 40-24 in Flagstaff. It was the game that started Northern Arizona’s spiral of quarterback injuries.

Martinez, backup Jeff Widener and third-string Keondre Wudtee each were injured in the game, meaning four players threw passes. Still, the Lumberjacks were down just 20-17 at halftime and put up a respectable 24 points.

“When RJ was in there we were moving the ball, and even Jeff moved the ball. So I thought if we would have kept those guys healthy, it would have been a little different outcome,” Ball said.

Ball believes, especially with the game Martinez had against Cal Poly, that if the QB plays entire game, the Lumberjacks have an opportunity to get a victory to start the second half of the season strong and get to .500 in conference play.

“Every time we take the field, if we’ve got him, we’ve got a chance,” Ball said.

Kickoff between the Aggies and Lumberjacks is set for Saturday at 4 p.m. in Davis, California.