Lumberjacks football trails early, falls at South Dakota, 34-7

The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks could not overcome an early deficit on the road Saturday as they fell 34-7 to the South Dakota Coyotes in Vermillion, South Dakota.
The Coyotes took the opening kick to Northern Arizona’s 49-yard line as part of their hot start, and it took just a handful of plays before senior tight end Brett Samson caught a touchdown pass within the first two minutes of the game.
The Lumberjacks went three-and-out on their first offensive possession, and South Dakota responded with a score, this time coming on a 13-yard run by redshirt freshman Travis Theis. The Coyotes added a field goal and were up 17-0 at the end of the quarter.
The Lumberjacks got the ball into South Dakota’s end of the field finally early in the second quarter. Northern Arizona quarterback Jeff Widener hit receivers senior Stacy Chukwumezie and redshirt freshman Coleman Owen on a pair of long passes and the Lumberjacks got all the way to the Coyote red zone. But Northern Arizona’s scoring chance came to an end on a misplaced Widener throw for an interception.
The Lumberjacks defense stepped up a bit, forcing Coyote punts on back-to-back possessions. But, after trading field position for several drives, South Dakota went on a long drive, and Theis scored his second touchdown on a 1-yard run with 5:24 left in the half to go up 24-0. South Dakota then added a long field goal with 22 seconds left to go into halftime up 27-0.
Northern Arizona’s early stalled offense came from its inability to effectively run the ball. The Lumberjacks ran for just 69 yards in the first half, and 33 of those came in the final seconds of the second quarter as South Dakota attempted to prevent a long passing play.
Coming out of halftime, Northern Arizona had a drive going. Widener and redshirt freshman Kevin Daniels ran for a pair of first downs. But, near midfield, the Coyotes intercepted a pass and ran it back for a touchdown and a 34-0 lead with 12:28 left in the third quarter.
The Lumberjacks’ next offensive drive stalled again, but the defense stepped up to get them the ball back. Linebacker Tristen Vance sacked the Coyotes quarterback, who fumbled. Sophomore linebacker Jhasi Wilson fell on it and gave Northern Arizona the ball at South Dakota’s 44-yard line.
A few plays later, the Lumberjacks capitalized with a touchdown. Widener hit sophomore receiver Hendrix Johnson for a 16-yard score with 4:53 remaining in the quarter.
The teams traded punts for several possessions, with Northern Arizona’s offense stalling again while the defense kept the Coyotes from moving the ball for significant yards. The Lumberjacks had one more chance at points, as they drove mid-way through the fourth quarter into South Dakota territory. But, the drive stopped when they were just short on fourth down, giving the ball back to the Coyotes on their own 6-yard line.
South Dakota appeared content to ride its defense the rest of the way, running the ball and clock repeatedly to preserve the lead. Northern Arizona ran one final running play as time expired.
Despite the loss, the Lumberjacks defense did not allow any points in the second half. South Dakota’s lone score came on their third-quarter interception return. The unit's late-game production was a bright spot.
Northern Arizona (0-2) will travel to Tucson Saturday to take on the Arizona Wildcats. Arizona fell 24-16 to Brigham Young and was set to host San Diego State in its second game.
Ball could not be reached for comment after the game.