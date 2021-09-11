Lumberjacks football trails early, falls at South Dakota, 34-7

Northern Arizona’s early stalled offense came from its inability to effectively run the ball. The Lumberjacks ran for just 69 yards in the first half, and 33 of those came in the final seconds of the second quarter as South Dakota attempted to prevent a long passing play.

Coming out of halftime, Northern Arizona had a drive going. Widener and redshirt freshman Kevin Daniels ran for a pair of first downs. But, near midfield, the Coyotes intercepted a pass and ran it back for a touchdown and a 34-0 lead with 12:28 left in the third quarter.

The Lumberjacks’ next offensive drive stalled again, but the defense stepped up to get them the ball back. Linebacker Tristen Vance sacked the Coyotes quarterback, who fumbled. Sophomore linebacker Jhasi Wilson fell on it and gave Northern Arizona the ball at South Dakota’s 44-yard line.

A few plays later, the Lumberjacks capitalized with a touchdown. Widener hit sophomore receiver Hendrix Johnson for a 16-yard score with 4:53 remaining in the quarter.