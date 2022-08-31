Lumberjacks football feels unique stakes at in-state contest at ASU

There are unique stakes for Northern Arizona football as it travels to Tempe to take on the Arizona State Sun Devils on Thursday.

With more than 70 players on the roster having grown up or played high school football in Arizona, the Sun Devils present a chance to compete against their hometown team. After beating the Arizona Wildcats in 2021, the Lumberjacks have proven their skill against an in-state FBS opponent. There is no guarantee the result will translate to Thursday’s contest, but there is a similar level of excitement for the local players.

“Going down to UofA last year was a lot of fun, but ASU’s a little different for me,” said Lumberjacks receiver Coleman Owen, who graduated from Higley High School in Gilbert. "I grew up going to ASU games, and it’s going to be fun to go out on that field and be able to compete."

Similar to Owen, many of the Lumberjacks have deep, personal connections with the Valley university and its football team. There will be plenty of friends and family in the stands in Tempe.

“ASU’s like five minutes away from my high school, so basically everybody I knew goes there now. So it will be exciting to have all of them come and watch,” said corner Colby Humphrey, who went to Desert Vista, which is part of the Tempe Unified High School District.

The players aren’t alone in their connection to the Sun Devils. Some of the Lumberjacks coaching staff has roots in the area. Head coach Chris Ball spent 2012 to 2015 in Tempe serving in a variety of roles on the defensive side, including co-defensive coordinator.

“We had a really good run there. It was a really great experience. We won a lot of games, I loved living down there. I think it's a great place,” Ball said. “It's going to be a walk down memory lane a little bit. A lot of emotions going back to Sun Devil Stadium. A lot of emotions Thursday night.”

Other assistants on his staff have their own histories with Arizona State. Current Lumberjacks tight ends coach Robin Pflugrad spent 1995 to 2000 as the Sun Devils’ receivers coach and recruiting coordinator.

His son and current Lumberjacks offensive coordinator, Aaron Pflugrad, has happy memories of time spent with the Sun Devils.

“I’ve been around there since I was 6 when my dad was coaching. But at the end of the day it’s about the players. It’s special for the guys because a lot of them grew up down there going to ASU games, now they’re getting to play in the stadium they went to. That’s an amazing opportunity,” Aaron Pflugrad said.

Some of the Northern Arizona players from outside the state have spent time talking with the local players about what a win Thursday would mean.

“Even for the out-of-state guys it’s big, because some people like to call us the little brother of the state. But we showed UofA it’s possible, and we plan on hopefully doing the same thing at ASU,” said Mark Ho Ching, a defensive lineman from Oakland.

The Lumberjacks aren’t just treating the game like a friendly homecoming. They want to compete. Ball has told his players several times over that even though they beat the Wildcats last year, there is no guarantee they will do the same in Tempe. None of the Lumberjacks are going as far as predicting any particular outcome.

The Sun Devils went 8-5 (6-3 Pac-12) last season, including a 41-14 win over Southern Utah in their lone game against an FCS school. Arizona State underwent major changes in the offseason, though, and could present a different look with 43 new players on the roster according to the Associated Press.

“I feel like it’s a familiar place, but not so much a familiar team. We’re going to go into it just like any other game and go try to play our game,” Owen said.

There are stakes attached because each side would like to claim superiority in the state’s college football landscape. For the Lumberjacks, a win would obviously help in their hopes for an elusive FCS playoff berth, and the rankers would value a win over an FBS school highly.

However, the Lumberjacks have said on numerous occasions that their ultimate goal is to compete for a Big Sky Conference championship. A win or loss over Arizona State would matter in the overall record, but would not affect their conference record -- and thus the chase for that conference title -- either way.

Still, Northern Arizona hopes it can capitalize on a game that it has had circled for the entire offseason.

“We definitely have a golden opportunity here. We beat UofA last year and to open up the season with ASU, we’ve got the chance and we have to take advantage of it,” Humphrey said.

Kickoff between the Sun Devils and Lumberjacks is set for 7 p.m. at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe.