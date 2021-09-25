Lumberjacks fall in overtime at Northern Colorado

“He just caught the ball on the sideline and his knee got twisted up. We’ll see how he feels tomorrow,” Ball said.

The Lumberjacks moved the ball some, but finished the ensuing drive with a missed field goal on a long attempt. Northern Arizona played solid defense again, and forced a punt. It put its best offensive drive of the game together in response.

Martinez and the offense started from their own 7-yard line, methodically moving the ball down the field. Near midfield, Martinez hit receiver Coleman Owen for a long reception to Northern Colorado’s 25-yard line with 1:19 left in the half. Running back George Robinson rushed a few times from there, including a 17-yard touchdown run to give the Lumberjacks a 7-3 lead with just 35 seconds left until halftime.

The defense held up on the final plays of the period, and kept the lead going into halftime. Northern Arizona gave up just 100 yards of total offense in the first half.

“We missed some opportunities the first half. Defensively we played really well, but the offense made a few mistakes,” Ball said.

Northern Arizona started the third quarter with the ball, but went three and out on its first drive. It was the start of a tough quarter, in which the Lumberjacks accumulated just ten yards.