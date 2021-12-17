Lumberjacks fall at home to No. 4 Wildcats

The No. 4 Arizona Wildcats led from beginning to end, defeating the Northern Arizona women’s basketball team 82-55 Friday in the Walkup Skydome.

The Wildcats ran out to a 23-7 lead in the first quarter and never looked back, as their lead never dipped below double-digits at any point. The hot start came from defensive pressure. Utilizing a full-court press with the quickest, longest backcourt Northern Arizona has faced this season, the Wildcats caused havoc defensively before the Lumberjacks could even set up their offense.

Northern Arizona had more turnovers (10) than shot attempts (8) in the first period, struggling at points to even get the ball past half-court.

“I think for us, I think we could have started a heck of a lot better. I felt like we came in and we played timid for some reason. Obviously they’re a very good team, they’re fourth in the country. But I felt like we had the confidence coming in, and then to not be able to get the ball across halfcourt in man-to-man full-court defense was really frustrating,” Lumberjacks coach Loree Payne said.

Arizona continued to increase its lead in the second quarter. While Northern Arizona did not turn the ball over nearly as many times, the Wildcats pushed the ball inside, where their powerful post players could score easy baskets in the paint.

Fatoumata Jaiteh, a forward for the Lumberjacks, said it was a battle against sizeable opponents all game.

“They were bigger than me and it was a little intimidating, but I was just playing hard to box them out and secure the boards,” Jaiteh said.

Arizona never let the Lumberjacks back into the game, but some bench players – Jaiteh and guard Emily Rodabaugh to name a couple – had flashes of solid play with the contest out of reach. Jaiteh made a couple of great post moves to score or draw shooting fouls, and Rodabaugh scored a team-high 13 points, amid Arizona’s dominance.

And, though it would not ultimately lead to a comeback, Arizona only outscored the Lumberjacks by two points in the final period, due to a few good minutes from the backup players.

“I felt like the kids coming in off the bench, especially in the last 5-6 minutes, didn’t play scared at all. There’s no reason to play scared when you’re down 30, so I think they just played loose. And I think we could have done a much better job earlier in the game of just relaxing a little bit,” Payne said.

Ultimately, the loss – bringing Northern Arizona’s record to 5-5 (2-0 Big Sky) – does little other than spoil the Lumberjacks’ first game of the season in the Walkup Skydome. The conference games, set to start back up Dec. 30 with a road game at Idaho, will be what actually determines Northern Arizona’s seed and momentum heading into the conference tournament.

However, there is a lot to learn from a major loss that will hopefully be utilized when Big Sky play comes around soon.

“We just have to work on our mentality coming into these types of games. Obviously we’re always looking forward to Big Sky, and Big Sky is the goal, but we have to play better in these types of games as well,” Lumberjacks forward Khiarica Rasheed said.

The Lumberjacks will face one more non-conference opponent in UC San Diego on Tuesday before resuming Big Sky play for the remainder of the 2021-22 season.

Game notes

Marathon career

Rasheed played in her 124th game for the Lumberjacks Friday. The start set the record for the most games played in a Northern Arizona uniform.

“I think before this is all said and done, Khi is going to break more records. She is someone who has been here my whole career. I got hired when she was a freshman, so we’ve been through it,” Payne said.

“I’m old,” Rasheed added, laughing. “Just being able to come back and finish it out, I’m appreciative of that, because it could have all ended last year on a very interesting note. It’s fun, I’m just here ready to play some b-ball games,”

Nakai coming back slowly

Senior guard JJ Nakai has yet to start, but showed flashes of great play against Arizona, especially in the fourth quarter. The former starter, who missed the first six games of the season, is inching her way back into a more prominent role with the Lumberjacks.

“It was good to JJ get a little bit of momentum and get comfortable. Obviously she missed the first six games, so we’re really trying to get her back into game mentality,” Payne said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0