Lumberjacks fall 40-24 to UC Davis

Injuries and a slow second half plagued Northern Arizona football Saturday, as the Lumberjacks fell 40-24 to the No. 7 UC Davis Aggies in the Walkup Skydome.

Northern Arizona played four quarterbacks throughout the course of the game, including freshman Niko Haen, and could not get enough offensive momentum late going to keep up with the visitor's scoring output.

“I thought we handled it a little bit at times. Niko came in and did a great job. But you get down in the depth chart, these guys don’t get many reps during the week,” Lumberjacks coach Chris Ball said.

The Lumberjacks, despite scoring just 24 points, started the game fast offensively. Quarterback RJ Martinez led the offense down the field on the opening drive, hitting running back Draycen Hall for a long touchdown to take an early 7-0 lead. They gave up a safety on a failed punt and a touchdown to go down 8-7, but responded with another touchdown -- a run by Martinez -- to lead 14-8 at the end of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Martinez was shaken up after being sacked, and backup quarterback Jeff Widener came into the game in his place. He led the Lumberjacks down the field on his lone drive, but was hit low after running the ball on third down and exited the game.