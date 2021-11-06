Lumberjacks fall 40-24 to UC Davis

Injuries and a slow second half plagued Northern Arizona football Saturday, as the Lumberjacks fell 40-24 to the No. 7 UC Davis Aggies in the Walkup Skydome.
Northern Arizona played four quarterbacks throughout the course of the game, including freshman Niko Haen, and could not get enough offensive momentum late going to keep up with the visitor's scoring output.
“I thought we handled it a little bit at times. Niko came in and did a great job. But you get down in the depth chart, these guys don’t get many reps during the week,” Lumberjacks coach Chris Ball said.
The Lumberjacks, despite scoring just 24 points, started the game fast offensively. Quarterback RJ Martinez led the offense down the field on the opening drive, hitting running back Draycen Hall for a long touchdown to take an early 7-0 lead. They gave up a safety on a failed punt and a touchdown to go down 8-7, but responded with another touchdown -- a run by Martinez -- to lead 14-8 at the end of the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Martinez was shaken up after being sacked, and backup quarterback Jeff Widener came into the game in his place. He led the Lumberjacks down the field on his lone drive, but was hit low after running the ball on third down and exited the game.
The Lumberjacks settled for a short field goal to take a 17-11 lead, and Keondre Wudtee, who had not played since Week 1 against Sam Houston, entered the game. He was the starter throughout the 2021 spring season, but suffered an injury and had taken few reps with the first team in practice this season.
UC Davis responded with a touchdown drive, tying the game at 17-17. They got the ball back again on a punt, and kicked a late field goal to take a 20-17 lead into halftime.
Northern Arizona was outgained by nearly 100 yards (314 to 219) in the first half. But the Lumberjacks were solid in the red zone defensively. They let the Aggies inside their own 10 three times, but made UC Davis settle for two short field goals and recorded a turnover on downs to keep themselves in the game.
“First half defensively, I thought we played really well. I felt really good about the plan, and we made some stops in the red zone that kept it close,” Ball said.
The small margin did not last though, as UC Davis scored quickly on a 54-yard run by quarterback Trent Tompkins in less than two minutes to take a 27-17 lead. The Aggies kicked another field goal to increase the margin to 30-17.
Northern Arizona could not move the ball in the third quarter. Without the ability to execute passing plays, the Aggies were able to hone in on the Lumberjacks run, limiting them to short carries continuously. Northern Arizona went three-and-out on four consecutive drives, gaining just 2 total yards in the period.
Meanwhile, the Aggies kept marching down the field with long drives. They increased their lead to 37-17 heading into the fourth quarter.
Northern Arizona put Haen into the game at that point to shake things up offensively. He gave the Lumberjacks life, moving the ball with both passes and runs. He led Northern Arizona into the red zone, where running back Tyson Grubbs rushed for his first touchdown in his Lumberjacks career to cap off a 96-yard drive.
“I was just trying to do what I was coached to do. Some plays I had to create, and my feet ended up getting a little happy since it was my first action ever. But I’m proud of the way the guys rallied behind me,” Haen said.
The momentum did not last though, as the Lumberjacks turned the ball over on downs on their next offensive drive. From there, the Aggies ran the ball and clock down, adding a field goal late in the fourth quarter and holding on to the lead.
With the loss, Northern Arizona moves to 4-5 (3-3 Big Sky) and is likely out of playoff contention with just two games left in the season. UC Davis pushed its record to 8-1 (5-1 Big Sky).
The Lumberjacks will face Montana in the Walkup Skydome next Saturday in their final home game of the 2021 regular season. Ball said he was unsure of the status of Martinez and Widener moving forward.