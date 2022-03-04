Lumberjacks earn first-round bye with victory on Senior Night

The only thing flowing more than the water from the roof of the Walkup Skydome Northern Arizona women’s basketball team, especially in the second half, in the Lumberjacks’ 86-69 win over the Idaho Vandals Friday to conclude the regular season.

Falling behind early, the Lumberjacks stormed back and dominated in the third and fourth quarters to win handily and secure a No. 4 seed and a first-round bye and an automatic trip to the quarterfinals against the No. 5 seed in next week’s Big Sky tournament in Boise, Idaho.

“Playing three games in Boise instead of four is a huge piece to what they want to accomplish, and what they set out to accomplish at the start of the year,” coach Loree Payne said.

The win also capped off an emotional Senior Night, in which Northern Arizona honored five players set to graduate after the season. The five players were guided by family to receive flowers and ovations from the crowd before the contest.

Guard Lauren Orndoff -- one of the five seniors along with Sentia Bryant, Miki’ala Maio, Nina Radford and Khiarica Rasheed -- scored 15 points on 60% shooting. Each of the five seniors scored at least one basket.

Orndoff was a catalyst to Northern Arizona’s success in the latter part of the game. She had 12 of her 15 total points in the third quarter, including a couple and-one layups at pivotal spots to keep the momentum going in the Lumberjacks’ favor.

The Lumberjacks kept up the pressure and there was little question late about who the victor would be. For Orndoff to play well and win in her last game at the Walkup Skydome was a source of pride.

“It’s been a wild journey for me. So it meant a lot, and it was really bittersweet. And I’m just glad we got the win,” she said.

Much of Orndoff’s offense, and really that of the entire Lumberjacks offense, came as a result of better play on the defensive end. Northern Arizona allowed the Vandals to shoot 48% from the field and hit six 3-pointers in the first half. The Lumberjacks trailed, 42-39, heading into the break.

“We were pressing, and in our retreat back we’d lose the shooter, and that’s something that we have to make sure, if someone’s hitting, we have to know where they are at all times, no matter what defense we are in,” Payne said.

Northern Arizona executed much better in the second half. The offense kept making shots at a solid rate, and the defense vastly improved. The Vandals hit just 24% of their shots in the second half and scored just 24 points in 20 minutes.

Ahead 68-54 after the third quarter, the officiating crew called a delay that could have messed with the Lumberjacks’ momentum. There was a leak in the roof of the stadium, and water dripped down onto the court, causing a slipping hazard.

After several minutes of cleanup the Lumberjacks took the floor again and kept dominating. They led by as much as 21 with five minutes remaining, and their lead never dipped below double-digits as the seniors went through a line of hugs and congratulations as the final buzzer sounded.

The Lumberjacks (15-13, 12-8 Big Sky) guaranteed themselves a winning record for the season and will play against an opponent yet to be decided in the quarterfinal round of the Big Sky bracket beginning on Tuesday.

Masked Moran

Guard Olivia Moran walked onto the court for the second consecutive game wearing a mask to guard her nose and upper facial area. Moran was hit in the nose against Weber State on Feb. 26 and had to wear the gear to protect herself moving forward.

She didn’t look too hurt on Friday, though, scoring a team-high 18 points on 73% shooting and utilizing her solid driving ability to get to the basket and finish through contact.

“It kind of bothered me at first when I first put it on, but I don’t really feel it at all when I’m playing. I just kind of forget that it’s even on and I just play,” Moran said.

She added: “I thought I was going to play a little more scared, just because obviously it hurts a little bit, but I just keep driving and it doesn’t bother me.”

