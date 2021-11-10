Lumberjacks confident ahead of new basketball season

The Lumberjacks are aiming to build upon their winning season last year, in which they went 15-14 (10-10 Big Sky). The quest begins this weekend with a two-game road trip to Washington State on Friday and Washington on Sunday.

With fans allowed at a higher capacity than the 2020-21 season, many of the Lumberjacks players will be able to have familiar faces in the crowds, even on the road trip.

“We have a lot of Pacific Northwest games, and that’s where a lot of us are from, so it will be cool to have our families and friends and everyone supporting. They’re all asking, ‘Can I come to the game? Can I hang out with you?’ and really that’s one of the perks of playing here,” Rasheed said.

The two games against high-level Pac-12 competition -- the Lumberjacks also face defending NCAA runner-up Arizona Wildcats later in the season -- will be an opportunity to see how they stack up to solid opponents early.

“It’s a chance to see what you do well against them and what you need to work on,” Rasheed said.

In addition to the talent on the court for the Lumberjacks this season, the group has benefited from a more normal preseason, including regular summer and fall skill work, strength and conditioning.