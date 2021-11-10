Lumberjacks confident ahead of new basketball season

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks women’s basketball coach Loree Payne believes the squad is her most skilled and confident group of players since she took over the program in 2017.
With a bundle of returning players -- four of last year’s top five scorers are back and healthy for the 2021-22 season, and many other contributors are also back in uniform -- and some new talent to bolster the roster, the goal now is to create more of a collective unit ahead of the upcoming campaign.
“I feel like at any position we can go two or three deep, which is the deepest and probably the most talented we’ve been since I’ve been here. It’s great to see them increase the chemistry and become a little bit sharper offensively and communicate a little more on defense,” Payne said.
Forward Khiarica Rasheed added that the talent is not only there, but is also being utilized well in preseason scrimmages and practice.
“I think we’re actually using that depth, trying a lot of things in scrimmages and practices that we hadn’t before. Everyone brings their own thing that makes it different with each lineup,” she said.
“We can throw in a smaller, faster, pressing lineup where we’re getting up and down the floor, to a more controlled, bigger lineup where we’re putting in two bigs at a time. There’s just a lot of options,” Payne added.
The Lumberjacks are aiming to build upon their winning season last year, in which they went 15-14 (10-10 Big Sky). The quest begins this weekend with a two-game road trip to Washington State on Friday and Washington on Sunday.
With fans allowed at a higher capacity than the 2020-21 season, many of the Lumberjacks players will be able to have familiar faces in the crowds, even on the road trip.
“We have a lot of Pacific Northwest games, and that’s where a lot of us are from, so it will be cool to have our families and friends and everyone supporting. They’re all asking, ‘Can I come to the game? Can I hang out with you?’ and really that’s one of the perks of playing here,” Rasheed said.
The two games against high-level Pac-12 competition -- the Lumberjacks also face defending NCAA runner-up Arizona Wildcats later in the season -- will be an opportunity to see how they stack up to solid opponents early.
“It’s a chance to see what you do well against them and what you need to work on,” Rasheed said.
In addition to the talent on the court for the Lumberjacks this season, the group has benefited from a more normal preseason, including regular summer and fall skill work, strength and conditioning.
Even in limited practice 5-on-5 drills, the chemistry appears better than in past seasons, simply because the team has spent more time around each other.
“The excitement of actually being able to do all that made a difference. There’s a lot more freedom with protocols and everything -- which brings some energy to us,” Payne said.
Northern Arizona’s home opener is set for Wednesday, Nov. 17, against UNLV. The Rebels are just another one of the tough preseason opponents the Lumberjacks will face before they are tested in Big Sky Conference play.
While, like the two opening contests against Pac-12 teams, the nonconference games can serve as a sort of measuring stick, Rasheed added that the Lumberjacks are going in thinking they can win.
There is a real chance the Lumberjacks can compete for a Big Sky title. The winning potential is what brought players like Rasheed and others back for another go.
“I think we’re going to surprise people a lot. From last year, we lost almost all of the away games, especially out of the conference, whereas that’s not going to be the case now. I think we’ll be able to steal some wins against the top teams in the Big Sky, and with our depth and talent it will be tough for people to scout,” Rasheed said.
Tipoff between the Lumberjacks and Cougars is set for Friday at 3 p.m. in Pullman, Washington.