Lumberjacks celebrate regular season title, prepare for conference tournament

The Northern Arizona soccer team’s turnaround this season has the Lumberjacks confident heading into the postseason.

The Lumberjacks started the season slow, going 1-6-5 in their first 12 matches, with their lone win coming against an NAIA team in the Ottawa Spirit. Since then, the Lumberjacks have won seven straight contests to push their record to 8-6-5 (7-1 Big Sky) and are the top seed in the upcoming Big Sky championship tournament. They also claimed the regular-season conference title.

Since a 1-0 loss at Weber State on Sept. 29, the Lumberjacks have outscored seven conference opponents by a combined 12-1. The last few weeks of play have been incredibly rewarding.

“Honestly it’s been the most fun experience,” goalkeeper Trinity Corcoran said. “Everyone’s having the time of their life, it’s such a positive and fun environment to be a part of. And I want to keep winning so we can keep having these experiences.”

The Lumberjacks had to persevere past not just a tough start to the season, but also the loss of their coach, Kylie Louw. Louw was put on administrative leave -- NAU Athletics has not given details on the dismissal -- and assistant coach Alan Berrios was given the head job in an interim capacity.

He said he still has much respect for his former boss, but has put a bit of his own spin on the program.

“Administration asked me to do a job, and they asked me to do it the way I normally would. So, having said that, when the situation happened it was unfortunate. But I made it a goal to coach the way I wanted to and implement my style, with complete support of what was going on before,” Berrios said.

He added: “The foundation was there. She put in a great starting point, even though we weren’t getting results for one reason or another. We were creating chances in the final third and just not finishing like we wanted to, and that was the difference in a lot of those games.”

Northern Arizona fell to Weber State in Ogden in late September, notoriously a difficult place to play. With some security in his new role, Berrios said the Lumberjacks made some significant changes following the loss.

There was still the rest of conference play to compete in, and, despite a rough start, the Lumberjacks could still finish strong.

“We came into that game having tied LMU and San Diego, and feeling pretty good. And then playing there, I thought we didn’t perform well, and there was a lot of lessons learned watching that game the next day in our hotel. Then we put together a lot of adjustments, and it’s been going from there,” Berrios said.

In the next match, the Lumberjacks pulled through, beating Idaho State on the road, 1-0, on Oct. 2.

That result, Corcoran said, gave the Lumberjacks confidence they could put a streak together.

“The second that we won against Idaho State, I thought we realized that we could actually win. We had been so down on ourselves, and we didn’t have faith. After we saw it happen, we learned some of our capabilities and now we’ve been playing great,” she said.

The Lumberjacks have found several players able to create scoring opportunities in the recent streak. Midfielder Maddie Shafer leads the conference in points (16), and is second in assists (6) and tied for fifth in goals with teammate Josie Novak (5). Allison Veloz is seventh in total points (11) with four goals and three assists.

Several others have contributed, too.

Notably, though, Northern Arizona has tightened up defensively. Through eight conference games, the Lumberjacks allowed just two goals. Corcoran is the conference leader in save percentage, parrying away 87.8% of shots faced.

“With the back line I have in front of me, I got into every game with full faith that we’re going to play good defense and I’ll barely have to touch the ball,” Corcoran said.

Berrios said the defensive players have played extremely well. Part of that success is that the Lumberjacks are playing a new formation of 4-2-3-1, with four defenders in the back and a few defensive midfielders that the staff has let develop and find their identity.

“I think the biggest thing in the back line is that I think we were rotating too much. We said, ‘We’re going with a back four,’ and as soon as we did that, they started to develop as a group. You watch us play, we hardly make the changes there, and they’ve started to grow together and it’s made such a big difference,” Berrios said.

The Lumberjacks enter the Big Sky Conference tourney semifinal, with their first match coming on Thursday. Northern Arizona will play the winner of the quarterfinal match between No. 5 Weber State and No. 4 Sacramento State.

Northern Arizona has its eyes set on the first conference championship tournament win since 2014, when most of the current players were not even in high school yet. The Lumberjacks hope to keep moving on, but have taken some time to reflect on what this season has meant.

“You never know when it’s going to happen, so I’m glad it’s happening during my time here. It’s been a while since we won a championship, and you never know what’s going to happen in the next years, so we’re enjoying it,” Corcoran said.