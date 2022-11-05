Lumberjacks bring in 10 new players alongside returning starters for new season

The Northern Arizona men’s basketball team underwent a sizeable transformation in its roster over the offseason, but also kept a lot of players.

The Lumberjacks returned all five starters from last year’s team -- Jalen Cone, Keith Haymon, Carson Towt, Ezekiel Richards and Nik Mains -- but also added 10 players in the form of a few transfers and freshmen recruits.

With a group that coach Shane Burcar feels like fits his type of play in his fourth season, the Lumberjacks are aiming to improve their record in the Big Sky Conference.

“I feel really good about the guys coming back. We are the only team in the conference with all of our starters coming back. I’m not saying they’re all going to necessarily start again, but all the new guys are going to add on to what we’ve been doing,” Burcar said.

The Lumberjacks were picked to finish seventh in the Big Sky Conference coaches poll and eighth by the media after finishing last season with a record of 9-23 overall and a 5-15 Big Sky mark, though they nearly shocked Eastern Washington in the first round of the conference tournament.

One of the new additions, guard Xavier Fuller -- who played under Burcar when both were at Mesa High School years ago -- said the team feels confident it can improve its record.

“I think we’ve just gelled on the court. I think hopefully we can surprise some people,” he said.

One of the Lumberjacks’ top players is Cone. He led the team in points last season with 18.8 per game, and was picked to the Preseason Big Sky All-Conference Team.

The point guard will attempt to increase his statistics, but said the team’s strength is in its depth.

“I think we’re strong everywhere. Last year I think we had some weak spots, but we don’t have that right now. I know I could be having an off night, but the guys are going to have my back,” Cone said.

After an interim year, a 2020-21 season marred by COVID-19, and not being able to recruit in-person as much ahead of last season, Burcar believes this is the best overall group he’s had. He hopes the “building” stage is done.

Now the goal is to shock some teams in the conference. He believes that, come the conference tournament in Idaho in March, that the Lumberjacks have a chance to knock off some of the previous top groups.

“I’m not going to make any predictions, and I know there’s a lot of good teams and there’s obviously a lot of great coaches and players, but our expectation is to go to Boise and not be a Cinderella story. We want to be one of the true contenders to get out of there and make the NCAA Tournament,” Burcar said.

“As soon as I got the phone call, we were talking about winning the Big Sky. When I stepped on campus, that was the goal,” Fuller added.

The Lumberjacks defeated SAGU, a Division II school, 115-63, in an exhibition on Tuesday.

They begin the season with three consecutive road games, beginning with a matchup at Michigan State on Monday, before a home opener against Benedictine Mesa on Nov. 15.

Northern Arizona hopes a strong performance at Michigan State will give it some momentum heading into the rest of the season.

“It doesn’t get any better than that,” Cone said of Monday’s game against the Spartans. “We’re confident.”