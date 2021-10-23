Lumberjacks blanked at Sacramento State

Northern Arizona’s win streak came to an end Saturday as the Lumberjacks (3-4, 2-2 Big Sky) fell 44-0 at Sacramento State (5-2, 4-0 Big Sky).

Sacramento State dominated the game on both offense and defense from the beginning. It out-gained the Lumberjacks 656 to 226 overall.

The Hornets offense started cooking on the opening drive. They drove down the field using short passes and picking up yards after the catch. On the final play of the drive, Sacramento State quarterback Asher O’Hara took a sneak into the end zone, but fumbled right before reaching the goal line. It resulted in a fumble and a touchback that gave the ball to the Lumberjacks instead of giving up a score.

Northern Arizona could not capitalize on the turnover, punting the ball away. Then, Sacramento State drove again and kicked a field goal late in the quarter to go up 3-0. That lead held at the end of the period.

Then, the Hornets began to roll in the second quarter. They scored touchdowns on five consecutive drives, behind excellent passing from quarterback Jake Dunniway and good blocking on Sacramento State runs. Meanwhile Northern Arizona could not move the ball with any consistency, as the Hornets were disciplined and aggressive defensively.