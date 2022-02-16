Lumberjacks basketball aims to continue momentum at Portland State

Despite what appears on the surface to have been just a 1-1 record in a pair of games on the road last weekend, the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks men’s basketball team feels it is on a positive trajectory heading into the remaining six games of the regular season.

The Lumberjacks (9-17, 5-9 Big Sky) won at Montana on Thursday -- snapping a long-standing home win streak for the Grizzlies -- and were a basket away from upsetting conference-leading Montana State in a 72-70 loss on Saturday.

With their fourth consecutive road game coming up on Thursday, against the Portland State Vikings (8-15, 6-9 Big Sky), Northern Arizona hopes it can continue to ride the recent momentum. The win at Montana, coach Shane Burcar believes, will be a building block for the Lumberjacks the rest of the way.

“Now you can play with confidence, and you can always go to that example. If you win at Montana -- let’s get one thing straight, that was their first loss all year and might be their only loss at Montana all year -- that’s getting something done. And we have a lot to look forward to this season,” he said.

Forward Carson Towt, who scored seven crucial points of his 16 total in the overtime period of the 72-67 win against the Grizzlies, said the victory, and even the close loss at Montana State, proved to the group that it can compete at the highest levels in the Big Sky, and even come out on top in big games.

“We’ve been waiting for that dam to break all season. Coach (Burcar) always says there’s an invisible wall, and we broke through it,” Towt said.

An important aspect to Northern Arizona’s success in the past two games is due to its effort on defense, Burcar said. The Lumberjacks held a high-scoring Grizzlies team to just 67 points -- even with the five extra minutes of overtime. They gave up 72 to Montana State two nights later, but were the closest any team had come to beating the Bobcats -- just two points away -- in Montana State’s 12 games in 2022.

In the teams’ last meeting, Portland State scored 97 points -- the most the Lumberjacks have given up all season -- in a victory in Flagstaff on Jan. 29. The Vikings shot 56% from the floor and 51% from 3-point range in the game. In order to get another crucial road win to springboard into a three-game homestand, Northern Arizona will need to continue to play solid defense on the perimeter and limit its opponent's opportunities.

“We’re switching ball screens, trying to keep the guys in front of us a little bit easier, trying to just do one thing really, really good,” Burcar said.

The Vikings also limited Northern Arizona’s offense in the last matchup. Up against a tough defense that forced 19 takeaways and held them to just 49% shooting from the floor, the Lumberjacks will have to be more efficient with the ball.

“We turned it over a lot against their press last time. We’ve just got to be calm under pressure and make the right reads. They’re there for us, and we’ve just got to play our game and not feed into what they want to do,” Towt said.

If the Lumberjacks guards can overcome the pressure on their own end, and skip the ball down the court to players on Portland State’s perimeter, they may find themselves open from range more than in the last contest.

Towt, who has made plenty of assists to teammates on the outside from the post, says that can be a weapon against the Vikings on Thursday.

“We have some of the best shooting in the conference, and our stats show that. So you get the ball in the middle, it’s easy with those guys on the outside to kick for open 3s, and that’s our game,” Towt said.

Tipoff between the host Vikings and Lumberjacks is set for Thursday at 7 p.m. in Portland, Oregon.

