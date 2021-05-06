Lumberjack men's and women's tennis teams look forward to NCAA tournament, reflect on 'crazy' season

There was a chance that one, or neither, of Maciej or Ewa Bogusz would return home happy Sunday from their trips to Phoenix over the weekend.
The Northern Arizona men’s and women’s tennis coaches, respectively, as well as husband and wife, both led their teams to Big Sky Conference championships on Sunday. The men (8-8) swept Idaho State, 4-0, in the final, while the women (14-4) defeated Weber State, 4-2. Both teams repeated as conference champs, having won the 2019 title as well.
Both coaches support each other, but there might have been some irritation at the house had one been victorious while the other lost.
“It would be bittersweet. I’m glad we didn’t have to worry about that,” Ewa Bogusz said.
The respective victories earned the Lumberjacks berths in the NCAA Championship Tournament. The women will visit No. 5 Pepperdine on Friday, with the men traveling to No. 4 Texas on Saturday for the first round.
Taking a brief break from their preparation for the national tournament, though, both Lumberjack squads reflected on a "crazy" season.
The NCAA shortened and delayed the start of the 2020-21 campaign. Traditionally, teams would play a series of tournaments and preseason matches beginning in September, before taking a winter break and returning for NCAA and conference play.
Players were still on the court working out for the Lumberjacks, practicing daily and restricted by COVID-19 regulations. Keeping spirits up for both teams became a challenge.
“It was tough in the way that the fall had no competition, so it’s harder to motivate athletes and have them work day in and day out without really looking forward to anything in the fall,” Ewa Bogusz said.
The coach added: “But with that being said, I think in the spring they were so excited to finally compete that it was a joy to watch them get after it once they finally could.”
And once matches in the already shortened season finally began, both Northern Arizona tennis teams dealt with cancellations and suspended matches due to forced quarantine.
“You get in a rhythm where you’re good and happy, and the next thing you know you’re off for two weeks or so, and once you come back you need to start getting in the rhythm again and trying to get used to playing tennis again,” said Facundo Tumosa, a junior on the men’s team.
Unable to do much outside of school and tennis, the players relied on each other on and off the court. Ewa and Maciej Bogusz talk regularly about tennis, swapping strategies and stories of their days on the court at home, and that connection translated to the women’s and men’s teams feeling like "one big group."
Gina Dittman, a freshman and often the No. 1 player for the women’s team, said the two squads cheered each other on when one was not playing. She remembers feeling motivated by the men’s crew in the Big Sky semifinal and final matches.
“They finished both earlier than us and they came to support us after, so that was really nice,” she said.
Now the focus for the Lumberjacks is on the first round of the NCAAs. Both the men and women believe they have learned from their experience in the 2019 tournament.
The men lost, 4-0, to USC in 2019.
Early in the match, doubles teams had chances to break serve and potentially steal a doubles point, but could not convert. The momentum was lost and Northern Arizona could not come back.
The goal on Saturday against the Longhorns, Maciej Bogusz said, will be to play a more aggressive style on key points.
“As athletes and humans, we try to be a little too conservative and see what’s going to happen when those big moments come. We have to assume that we’re not doing that, taking our chances and assume the other team is better, so we take more risk,” he said.
The women, similarly, fell 4-0 to UCLA in 2019.
As the underdog against Pepperdine, Ewa Bogusz said her team’s strategy will be similar to the men’s. She expects her players will be loose on the court against a heavy favorite.
“We’ll definitely play free, no pressure on us. And because of that I think some of the girls can show more than before, and show even greater potential,” she said.
Regardless of the results this weekend, those who were part of both conference title runs feel that even getting to this point is special. Simply being able to win back-to-back conference titles with nearly two years in between is a feat worthy of pride.
“I felt like it was more meaningful than winning the conference two years ago,” Tumosa said.
Northern Arizona women’s tennis will play at No. 5 Pepperdine on Friday at 2 p.m. Northern Arizona men’s tennis will play at No. 4 Texas on Saturday at 10 a.m.
Eric Newman is the Daily Sun sports editor. For story suggestions or ideas, reach out to Eric at eric.newman@lee.net