Lumberjack men's and women's tennis teams look forward to NCAA tournament, reflect on 'crazy' season

Gina Dittman, a freshman and often the No. 1 player for the women’s team, said the two squads cheered each other on when one was not playing. She remembers feeling motivated by the men’s crew in the Big Sky semifinal and final matches.

“They finished both earlier than us and they came to support us after, so that was really nice,” she said.

Now the focus for the Lumberjacks is on the first round of the NCAAs. Both the men and women believe they have learned from their experience in the 2019 tournament.

The men lost, 4-0, to USC in 2019.

Early in the match, doubles teams had chances to break serve and potentially steal a doubles point, but could not convert. The momentum was lost and Northern Arizona could not come back.

The goal on Saturday against the Longhorns, Maciej Bogusz said, will be to play a more aggressive style on key points.

“As athletes and humans, we try to be a little too conservative and see what’s going to happen when those big moments come. We have to assume that we’re not doing that, taking our chances and assume the other team is better, so we take more risk,” he said.

The women, similarly, fell 4-0 to UCLA in 2019.