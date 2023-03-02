Objectively, it’s been a tough season for the Northern Arizona men’s basketball team. The Lumberjacks hope, however, that they can find some magic in Boise beginning Saturday.

The No. 9-seeded Lumberjacks (9-22, 5-13 Big Sky) will play 10th-seeded Idaho in the first game of the Big Sky Conference championship tournament Saturday at 5:30 p.m. in Boise, Idaho.

A win over Idaho would give Northern Arizona a date with top-seeded Eastern Washington, which boasts a 16-2 record in the Big Sky standings and was the last men’s team in the NCAA to lose a conference game.

The Vandals stand in the way first. But the Lumberjacks have expressed confidence in themselves, whether it’s warranted or not.

“Hopefully now with the second season starting up in Boise on Saturday, we can finish these games and have a Cinderella story at the end of it. If we do, it will be a movie,” Lumberjacks coach Shane Burcar said.

Idaho leads the all-time series over Northern Arizona, 43-28, and the teams split a pair of games this season, with both winning on the road. The Lumberjacks have won eight of the past 10 matchups, though, including a dominant, 72-50, win in Moscow, Idaho, on Feb. 18.

In recent games, the Lumberjacks have stayed competitive by rebounding well. They have averaged 8.9 offensive boards in conference play, led by Carson Towt, who averages a conference-best 3.1 offensive rebounds per game. The effort in crashing the boards has given Northern Arizona more possessions to score, even when the team is not shooting well.

“The last two years we’ve been really good with rebounding offensively and defensively, and we want to keep the possession alive,” Burcar said.

The Lumberjacks enter the postseason fresh off a disappointing home loss Monday, despite continuing the trend of rebounding well by collecting 21 on the offensive end. Northern Arizona fell 90-89 in overtime to Weber State. Liam Lloyd hit a 3-pointer as time expired in regulation to force overtime, but the Lumberjacks couldn’t get enough defensive pressure in the extra period to build a lead. Even still, Jalen Cone’s 3-point attempt that would have given the Lumberjacks a win bounced three times off the rim before falling short.

"This is hard. It's the fourth conference game we've lost by a point,” Burcar said. “Liam made a big 3 to send us into overtime and he made big 3s throughout the game. We had a good shot at the end, but it didn't go in,” Burcar said.

Burcar’s comments understated a trend for the Lumberjacks, who have lost 10 of their 13 conference close calls by five points or less. The Lumberjacks have been within a couple baskets in a loss against each conference foe this season, excluding Northern Colorado -- which the Lumberjacks swept.

Rather than look at the close losses as a black eye on the program, the Lumberjacks believe they can compete with any team in the Big Sky. They’ve also won two of their last three games.

They hope a few close games could fall their way at the next stage.

“Nobody wants to play us right now, it’s plain and simple,” Lloyd said. “We’re going to go into Boise, we’re going to go in confident. And we’re going to make some noise.”