Through my internal lens, the pure motion of running is filmed only in black and white. Maybe it’s because of the profound respect I have for the sport. Maybe it’s the gratitude I have, each time I lace up to enjoy the beautiful outdoors on a run.

It’s such a deceptively simple motion, involving linear monotonous movement. Yet when analyzed deeper, there is incredible depth and dynamic range in this sport we love. The repetition and the simple motion of one foot in front of the other are more than enough to fill a runner’s soul and keep a runner fighting for more.

Every runner has a unique story to tell. Running memoirs are my favorite genre of books to read because they allow a passageway to the runner’s deepest thoughts. Readers experience the writer’s elations as well as their most powerful struggles.

In her memoir “Choosing to Run,” Des Linden discusses how she spiraled in a matter of months from one of the world’s fittest people to someone who struggled to climb a flight of stairs.

How did Des go from feeling hopeless, lacking the energy even to walk up the stairs, to winning the Boston Marathon? The runner’s love and passion for the sport must be powerful to keep hope alive through those tough times.

What keeps you going when you feel weak? What keeps that candle burning when you feel helpless? How do you dig yourself out of the “deepest well,” as Des refers to it?

The truth is, every runner experiences the highs and lows of running at various points. As you peel the layers off the onion, you expose additional layers. Suddenly running doesn’t seem so simple.

Maybe we need the pain and the uncontrollable variables at times to keep it mysterious. An injury is always devastating, but it quickly reminds us how grateful we are when we are healthy. We all know how that first, pain-free run post-injury feels, even if it’s a run/walk test. It’s the best feeling in the world.

A bad race keeps us humble, so we’ll appreciate the great races. A few hills here and there remind us things in life don’t always come easy, and we must climb to conquer.

Linden’s champion mentality and her love for the sport encouraged her to keep showing up, to have hope, to keep fighting despite all the challenges.

In his book “You Are Awesome,” Neil Pasricha emphasizes that you may need to lose more to win more. He says real success comes from trying the most, moving through loss the most, failing the most. Athletes with the most wins also have the most failures and the most attempts.

It’s an encouraging thought.