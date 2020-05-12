Loree Payne breaks down NAU women's hoops 2020 signing class

Northern Arizona women’s basketball added welcomed depth as well as a hint of local flair following the finalization of its 2020 signing class.
After it was announced former Coconino High School standout JJ Nakai is transferring back to her hometown following a one-year stint at Nevada-Reno just over a month ago, the Lumberjacks added a fifth -- and likely final signee barring any unexpected transfers -- member to their 2020 signing class.
Miki’ala Maio, Nakai’s former teammate at Nevada, was officially announced by the team about two weeks ago, rounding out a guard-heavy class for head coach Loree Payne to work with.
The two transfers, who both are former NJCAA All-Americans, join a trio of freshmen that were signed back in the early signing period in November.
Heading into the offseason the Lumberjacks return all six of their key players from last season’s 16-15, 12-8 Big Sky year that ended in the Big Sky tournament semifinals. Each of the six played more than 20 minutes per game while the five starters all played at least 27 minutes per game as Payne relied on a tight rotation throughout the year.
"It will be a really big competitive dynamic when we all get back to see who is going to put that work in, who has really worked on their game," Payne said.
Considering the talent of the top six in the rotation -- which boasts four players who earned conference awards this past year -- the depth that Nakai and Maio potentially add is a definite plus for Payne and the rest of the Lumberjacks. That is, if the two are cleared to play.
THE FIT
Payne said it is unclear if Nakai or Maio would be able to suit up next season, as the one-time transfer rule is still up in the air.
Payne is doubtful if the NCAA would go ahead and pass the exception, which would allow all players to transfer between Division-I schools one time without sitting out a season. The rule change has been a hot topic of debate among coaches and NCAA officials the past few months.
Whether or not Nakai or Maio play next year or sit and develop for a year, the two add some talented depth on the perimeter for a team that relies heavily on that area for production in Payne’s four-out offense.
For now, Payne believes Maio will have to sit a year while Nakai is a question mark.
"If they do have to sit, it does give a really dynamic one-two combo guard that next year," Payne said. "I think there is positives for both. If JJ can play, she would add that depth that we were missing."
Nakai was a dominant scoring threat at Coconino High School and Pima Community College -- where she set scoring and assist records with 1,397 career points and 442 career assists in her two seasons at Pima.
Payne described Nakai as a score-first point guard, which matches up with what local fans saw in her high school days. The two point guards on the Lumberjacks’ roster, Caitlin Malvar and Regan Schenk, don’t look to score first; rather, they are strong defenders and work to get others going, making Nakai’s scoring a nice addition.
It was also a big moment for Payne to get a player she has admired since she first came to Flagstaff.
"My thing is she never should have left Flagstaff," Payne said. "She should have been at NAU her first year. Obviously when we got the job she was signed and committed to Pima but I think she could have been a four-year player here. ... I think for (Nakai) she wanted to spread her wings and went to Nevada."
Maio brings a jolt of athleticism to the team with her ability to make plays in the open floor. She played 19.5 minutes per game at Nevada and averaged 5.9 points per game after a solid career at Salt Lake City Community College.
Bringing in Maio was a bit tougher than Nakai, Payne said, due to the inability to hold an in-person visit due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But Payne accredited Maio's friendship with Nakai as a major part of Maio's choice.
The trio of freshmen, lefty twins Olivia and Nyah Moran and Shira Patton, fit the mold of the versatile players Payne has brought in during her time at Northern Arizona. Despite the wealth of guards and lack of a true big in the signing, Payne isn’t worried.
"With the style that we play, we are pretty much interchangeable one through four and like to play a guard-heavy offense anyways," Payne said.
The freshmen may see some playing time, but it is safe to assume they will be called upon to contribute in the future once the team's four seniors finish their eligibility.
Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.
