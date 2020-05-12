Loree Payne breaks down NAU women's hoops 2020 signing class

Heading into the offseason the Lumberjacks return all six of their key players from last season’s 16-15, 12-8 Big Sky year that ended in the Big Sky tournament semifinals. Each of the six played more than 20 minutes per game while the five starters all played at least 27 minutes per game as Payne relied on a tight rotation throughout the year.

"It will be a really big competitive dynamic when we all get back to see who is going to put that work in, who has really worked on their game," Payne said.

Considering the talent of the top six in the rotation -- which boasts four players who earned conference awards this past year -- the depth that Nakai and Maio potentially add is a definite plus for Payne and the rest of the Lumberjacks. That is, if the two are cleared to play.

THE FIT

Payne said it is unclear if Nakai or Maio would be able to suit up next season, as the one-time transfer rule is still up in the air.

Payne is doubtful if the NCAA would go ahead and pass the exception, which would allow all players to transfer between Division-I schools one time without sitting out a season. The rule change has been a hot topic of debate among coaches and NCAA officials the past few months.