Locals win Flagstaff Marathon Saturday at Arizona Nordic Village

ARIZONA NORDIC VILLAGE -- Breath fogs in the morning chill. The air carries birdsongs of fall, and golden aspens rest in the stillness next to their ponderosa pine family members.

Two Flagstaff runners took top spots for the men and women during the Flagstaff Marathon Saturday at the Arizona Nordic Village northwest of Flagstaff.

Kevin McClintock won the men's race with a time of 4:02:29, averaging 9:15 a mile over the 26.2-mile course that has nearly 3,000 feet of elevation change.

“Overall, it’s tough,” McClintock said, adding that there were two major stretches of uphill running. He also made a wrong turn, adding some distance to his overall run, and he was surprised when crews working the course told him he was in the lead.

He ran the race well last year, but this year’s victory was especially sweet.

“It’s my 40th birthday,” he said, smiling.

McClintock said he did a large amount of hill running to prepare for the race.

“That’s the great thing about Flagstaff,” he said. “There’s a ton of hills right out the front door.”

Claire Rogan finished first in the women's race, and she captured third overall, coming in with a time of 4:10:56, which is an overage time of 9:34 per mile. It was her first win at a marathon.

“It feels great,” Rogan said. “I’m so amazed by all the runners out there. It’s so inspirational to meet so many good people.”

To prepare, she said she spent a lot of time running the Arizona Trail near Snowbowl, and her Australian shepherd, Chloe, was her personal trainer.

Rounding out the men’s category in the marathon were Jesse Bartels of Tucson at 4:09:11 and Michael Sutherland of Perkasie, Pennsylvania, with a time of 4:10:56.

For the women, second place went to Flagstaff’s Angie Hodge-Zickerman, who clocked 4:11:14, and third place went to Flagstaff’s Melissa Waltiere, who crossed the finish line in 4:23:55.

The race also included a half-marathon, a 10K and a Kid's Kilo run.

In the half-marathon, Norway resident Jonas Gronli came in first on the men's side with a time of 1:29:59.

“Winning is always a nice feeling,” Gronli said, adding that he was on fall break visiting family in Flagstaff and wanted to try the race. It was his first win at a half-marathon. “The trail was nice, soft ground.”

For the men in the half-marathon, Ryan Beckett of Anchorage took second place in 1:35:15. Third went to Tanner Nordstrum of Edmunds, Washington. Lauren Hutchinson placed first on the women's side and second overall with a time of 1:32:23. Second place went to Robyn Celestino of Washington, D.C., with a time of 1:47:24. Leah Rosenfeld of Arizona claimed bronze with a time of 1:49:43.

In the 10K category for the men, Flagstaff’s Tom Porter came in first with a time of 38:55. Calix Flores of Gurnee, Illinois, was second with a time of 39:22, and third place went to Zachary Wehner of Scottsdale and his 41:06. For the women, Jessica Mirmelli of Scottsdale was the victor, winning in 52:16. Anna Wold of Page came away with the second-place finish in 56:38, and Solveig Angell-Petersen of Flagstaff came in third with a time of 56:41.

The grueling race was formerly organized by North Country HealthCare, but North Country generously turned over the race to Coconino Community College to function as a fundraiser for the school's cross country program. CCC has organized the race the past two years.

Dianna Sanchez, chief development officer for the CCC Foundation in charge of the event, said the race has brought in about $50,000 to support the cross country team. All 450 available slots were filled with registered runners, and more than 320 showed up on race day.

“The Foundation is honored to be able to bring this fabulous event to the Flagstaff running community, and we are thrilled to see this level of community support for our CCC athletes,” Sanchez said. “As the reputation of this event continues to grow, we are already looking forward to the 2023 Flagstaff Marathon.”