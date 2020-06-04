Locals to chase world records on treadmills as part of Chaski Challenge this weekend

A McKirdy Trained athlete will be chasing a record on Friday, even though he won't be moving from the same spot.
John Raneri will take part in the Chaski Challenge, running on a treadmill with the goal of setting a new world record in the half marathon. And he'll be running in the garage of James McKirdy, owner of McKirdy Trained.
McKirdy said he worked hard to find a gym nearby that would go the speed needed to make an attempt at snapping the treadmill record, which is currently held by Tyler Andrews at 1:03:37, set in 2015. After being unable to find a treadmill that suited the effort, McKirdy decided they should try it on his and his wife's Peloton treadmill.
According to McKirdy, the plan is to have Raneri go at a pace of 12.5 mph -- the fastest McKirdy's treadmill will go -- and run a 1:03:00 time.
Raneri has logged recent time trials of 4:09 in the mile, 14:06 for the 5K and a 29:33 10K, all at 7,000 feet elevation and on roads.
"This effort, though," McKirdy said, "might just be the hardest we've put forth, and if he's able to accomplish the task, it will be a day he will remember for the rest of his life."
A filming of Raneri's attempt will begin Friday morning and will then be shown as part of Saturday's Chaski Challenge, in which Flagstaff runner Sara Hall will also be competing as she goes after the women’s treadmill half marathon record of 1:20:43.
“It’s a tough time for all sports, but especially with ours including the masses, people need things to stay motivated or to get a benchmark of fitness,” Hall told LetsRun.com in a recent article. “I wanted to support that and it will be nice to get a benchmark of fitness for myself in the process and hopefully provide some entertainment to people.”
