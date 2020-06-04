Locals to chase world records on treadmills as part of Chaski Challenge this weekend

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A McKirdy Trained athlete will be chasing a record on Friday, even though he won't be moving from the same spot.

John Raneri will take part in the Chaski Challenge, running on a treadmill with the goal of setting a new world record in the half marathon. And he'll be running in the garage of James McKirdy, owner of McKirdy Trained.

McKirdy said he worked hard to find a gym nearby that would go the speed needed to make an attempt at snapping the treadmill record, which is currently held by Tyler Andrews at 1:03:37, set in 2015. After being unable to find a treadmill that suited the effort, McKirdy decided they should try it on his and his wife's Peloton treadmill.

According to McKirdy, the plan is to have Raneri go at a pace of 12.5 mph -- the fastest McKirdy's treadmill will go -- and run a 1:03:00 time.

Raneri has logged recent time trials of 4:09 in the mile, 14:06 for the 5K and a 29:33 10K, all at 7,000 feet elevation and on roads.

"This effort, though," McKirdy said, "might just be the hardest we've put forth, and if he's able to accomplish the task, it will be a day he will remember for the rest of his life."