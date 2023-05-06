The Flagstaff United Soccer Club (FSC) 14U team accomplished an historic feat last weekend.

The team, consisting of girls aged 13 and 14 from northern Arizona, won the Arizona State Cup -- the top independent club tournament in the state -- Saturday in Phoenix, besting teams from all over Arizona in the process.

Winning was special, but not only because it proved the talent of this group. It’s also the first team from Flagstaff to win the tournament.

“It’s just amazing that our small town can do something really big,” said Sayler Smith, a player on the team.

Even more impressive, with a smaller pool of talent than available in some of the state’s cities, the group is composed of both 13- and 14-year-olds, as opposed to just the latter.

“It was really crazy because we’re actually younger than some of the other girls,” player Mikayla Veale said. “When we won we’re all like, ‘Oh, my gosh, we actually did it,’ and I just laid on the ground because I was exhausted.”

The tournament came after a long season that started in the fall. The group had obvious skill, but it wasn’t meshing well at first. Chad Schlenker, who coaches alongside Isaiah Veale, was unsure what to expect. League play was tough, and FSC finished just fifth in the standings.

However, after a few disappointments early, FSC started to roll late.

“I would say the turning point might have been after the break in December. They came back and they were in rough shape, and, oddly enough, it was probably the worst play that they had,” Schlenker said. “But they got back on the field and the bonding started to show. And they kept getting better, and that’s when I saw it.”

Matches that were once difficult losses turned into draws, then wins. Even still, the State Cup tournament didn’t start well.

FSC lost to FC Arizona, 1-0, in pool play on April 15. On April 21, it tied NFSC East Valley 1-1, but due to goal differential in pool play, FCS had done just enough to make it into the four-team bracket.

Maybe Schlenker saw the potential, but the girls were still unsure, having not even won a match in the tournament yet.

However, FSC beat Arizona Surf Phoenix 3-2 in the semifinal.

“Our semifinal game was against a really rough team, and we beat them,” Smith said. “When we won that game I was really happy.”

Then the girls won a difficult battle, 1-0, over Madison FC, out of Phoenix, for the title.

The reward is a trip to the Far West Regional in Boise in June. More success would mean FSC would earn a trip to the national tournament set to take place later in the summer.

Before the season, and even before the recent tournament, FSC players didn’t know what to expect. Now they’re champions.

“It shows other teams what we can do,” player Elise Welker said.

The team is comprised of: Jadyn Jamison; Chloe Schaefer; Savanna Mckerracher; Brooke Dias; Aspen Peterson; Bryleigh Adams; Kylyn Taylor; Morgan Maloney; Sloane Sahl; Mikayla Veals; Emma Calnimptewa; Elly Martinez; Hanna Mckerracher; Della Calnimptewa; Elise Welker; Madison Kolka; Sayler Smith; Kylie Cook; Jada Morrison and Elise Randall.