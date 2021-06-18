Local soccer players join Valley team on national stage

The AYSO girls ended the club season with a victory in the Manchester City Cup in Del Mar, California, on May 31. After hoisting the trophy, the girls figured it would be their last time playing on the same team. Blair is set to play at Wheaton College in Illinois, while Karren and Hovis will attend other schools but will not play at the collegiate level.

The Far West Regional Championship is one more opportunity to suit up in the same uniform.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Don’t get it wrong, these two definitely could have both played college soccer,” Blair said, pointing to Hovis and Karren, “but just because of their majors and what they want to do academically, they’re not. So this is another chance to play together, because we’ve been doing that since we were like 9.”

Because AYSO believed the season was over, the four girls have not practiced together in June. Several of them said they have not even touched a soccer ball since then. They hope their conditioning will hold up in a competitive environment.

Furthermore, none of the girls have competed alongside the Thunder players. However, they hope their chemistry as the attacking unit will lead to success in Boise.