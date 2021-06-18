Local soccer players join Valley team on national stage

A group of four Northland Prep Academy and Arizona Youth Soccer Organization (AYSO) soccer players will compete with a Phoenix-based team in the Far West Regional Championships -- the premiere youth club soccer tournament on the West Coast -- in Boise, Idaho in late June.
Northland Prep graduates Kiarra Hovis, Ellie Karren and Mia Blair and rising senior Sydney Sventek constituted the attack for the Spartans in the 2020-21 high school season. Northland Prep went undefeated and won the 2A Conference state championship in dominant fashion, and the four girls combined for 87 goals in 15 matches. Since then, the girls have played with their AYSO club team.
AYSO and Arizona Soccer Club Thunder, a club team from the Valley, tied 1-1 in a recent club tournament, and both teams were impressed by the other.
“We should have won, though,” Blair said, smiling.
When the Thunder qualified for the Far West Regional Championships, they contacted the AYSO coaches and asked if the four could compete with them to represent Arizona against many of the best club teams from other states in the tournament beginning Monday.
“Their team was like, ‘We think we have the best defense in the state, but you guys have the best offense, so let’s come together and try to win regionals,’” Karren said.
The AYSO girls ended the club season with a victory in the Manchester City Cup in Del Mar, California, on May 31. After hoisting the trophy, the girls figured it would be their last time playing on the same team. Blair is set to play at Wheaton College in Illinois, while Karren and Hovis will attend other schools but will not play at the collegiate level.
The Far West Regional Championship is one more opportunity to suit up in the same uniform.
“Don’t get it wrong, these two definitely could have both played college soccer,” Blair said, pointing to Hovis and Karren, “but just because of their majors and what they want to do academically, they’re not. So this is another chance to play together, because we’ve been doing that since we were like 9.”
Because AYSO believed the season was over, the four girls have not practiced together in June. Several of them said they have not even touched a soccer ball since then. They hope their conditioning will hold up in a competitive environment.
Furthermore, none of the girls have competed alongside the Thunder players. However, they hope their chemistry as the attacking unit will lead to success in Boise.
“It’s going to be an adjustment, especially in transition just because we’re not familiar with playing them, but I think after the first game once we know them better, then we’ll be fine,” Hovis said.
“I think it will come back naturally for at least us four together,” Blair added, “because we’ve all been playing together so long, so I think once we get started it will come back to us.”
Success at the regional tournament would move the Thunder into the national championship tournament to take place in Florida in July.
The focus for next week will be becoming familiar with their new teammates and scoring goals against top competition. But, the girls also realize they are playing for more than just the Thunder.
“We didn’t get to go with our team, so we’re excited to go and play and kind of represent AYSO and Flagstaff with these girls from the valley,” Hovis said.