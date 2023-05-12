“You’re a snowboarder from Arizona? Really?”

Rori Avelar hears that question constantly. Avelar, a 20-year-old Flagstaff native, has been on the professional snowboard tour the past few years.

She rides with and competes against the best in the world, and according to the FIS Snowboarding World Cup rankings, has been ranked as high as No. 24 in the world and No. 6 in the United States.

Still, even with her success, she has to defend her hometown sometimes to competitors.

“It’s funny, I get that question more than you’d think, like, ‘How are you here from Arizona?’ And I have to tell them that, yes, there’s snow in Flagstaff, and, yes, people actually snowboard there,” Avelar said, laughing.

It's been a long journey to get to this point.

As a child, she played several sports. Randy Avelar, Rori’s father, remembers her as an exceptional athlete, succeeding at nearly everything she tried.

“I think she started riding a bike at like age 2, and then she was a competitive gymnast and won state at her age. Then she went into diving and excelled at that. Everything she did was great,” he said.

Rori began snowboarding for fun locally, and around age 10 she started to ride competitively. That meant contests locally and in surrounding states. At age 12, she was invited to the USA Snowboarding Association (USASA) national meet. Then, at 16, she won a USASA title.

However, to get to the next level, she needed more exposure and training than could be provided in Flagstaff.

At age 16, Rori moved to Colorado to train with the best in the country. She joined the US Revolution Tour, comprised of many of the top teenage snowboarders in the United States and Canada.

“The hardest part was leaving my family,” Rori said, “but I feel like since a very young age, I've just kind of loved traveling and exploring new places, and I am pretty good at staying by myself and figuring things out that way.”

“It was really difficult having your daughter leave home at 16,” Randy added. “But it’s what she wanted to do and that's what she loves. So we were super supportive of her and the host family that she had was phenomenal. She was chasing that goal.”

Rori had two good friends living with her and the host family, too -- which made the transition easier. But despite some initial difficulties, Rori was hardly ever swayed to come home.

“In the back of my mind I knew that I could always go back to Flagstaff. But I can’t always go live in Colorado and train and have this opportunity,” she said.

Then the real work began; training five days per week, joining up eventually with the Tru Snowboarding team, while taking online high school, and riding nearly every off day with friends and others on the Revolution Tour to stay in peak form. And it was constant competition, traveling all around the world to ride.

In the 2021-22 season, Rori finished fifth on the Revolution Tour, gaining her even more exposure to the best snowboarders in the world at the professional level.

It seemed, especially to Rori’s friends outside of the snowboarding community, like a truly blissful existent.

But that’s before they heard about a few of the breaks, one literal, that made life difficult on tour.

In the 2020-21 season, marred obviously with COVID-19, Tru Snowboarding coach Chris Waker broke his neck. He never could ride the same again, and his coaching took a hit because of it.

That was the first blow.

Then, on April 8, 2021, teammate Eli McDermott committed suicide. His death took a toll on the team, and many didn’t know how to respond.

Rori still gets emotional thinking about it.

“I just had to get away for a little,” she said.

Rori moved to Hawaii in the summer, working a summer job at the North Shore, and didn’t think about snow or snowboarding for several months. She admits that, for a bit, she contemplated whether competitive snowboarding would still be her future.

“I feel like I have a lot of people who come up to me and they’re like, ‘You’re living this amazing life, snowboarding all the time,’ and, yeah, I love it, I don’t want to do anything else,” she said. “But with the things that have happened and all the work it takes, it’s not like everyone thinks. It can be really hard.”

Still, in October of that year, Rori told her family that she wanted back in. Randy said the family was all for it, with the stipulation that Rori would not go back to the same place in Copper Mountain, but would instead head to Park City, Utah, which has a similar reputation as one of the top winter sports scenes in the country.

She’s been been competing since then, though offseasons often find her back in Hawaii after a brief stint at home in Flagstaff.

Rori took second in the slopestyle competition at the USASA National Championships in Frisco, Colorado, on April 6 of this year. That’s just one of many podium finishes she’s had throughout the past few years.

More important, her love of snowboarding has only grown.

“I just think like pushing myself, I always like challenging myself and it's like I've gotten to this point of snowboarding, but there’s always more you can do, more you can accomplish,” Rori said. “And snowboarding has also taken me to so many cool places and helped me meet so many cool people, and I really appreciate what it’s done for me.”

The latest season is over, and Rori plans to be home in Flagstaff for a while before traveling some, and eventually getting back into riding when the next winter nears.

In addition to competition, Rori plans to make snowboarding videos. Those include runs on the mountains, but also potentially in cities on streets or benches or wherever she can jump and ride down.

And, of course, she wants to keep climbing the rankings, too.

“I just want to keep trying new things and see where it takes me,” Rori said.