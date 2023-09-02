All four Flagstaff-area high school cross country teams got to race against some of the best competition in Arizona Saturday, as each took part in the Peaks Invitational at Buffalo Park.

Throughout several boys and girls races, most of the top runners got a chance early in the season to measure themselves against those they may be facing down the line in sectional and state meets.

That goal is the same for the bigger and smaller schools alike.

“Having this competition early, we get to see where we’re at compared to everyone,” Coconino coach Shannon Taylor said. “We did the Hopi meet Tuesday and we liked that because we run all the boys together and girls together, to see where we’re at with conditioning, and then here we really race with a bigger pool of runners.”

“It’s really important, especially with some of the bigger goals we have, not only in division IV but across the entire state,” added Northland Prep Academy coach Xavier Rodriguez. “This is a big launching pad for our boys especially, to try to get into bigger divisions for some of the other races.”

The day started off with the novice race and the “Ascent Varsity” competition for some of the smaller schools or those with less runners on their teams. And Basis Flagstaff started the varsity races with a bang.

Senior Emily Mullaney finished first individually, completing the 5K course in a time of 20:50.3.

Her time was dominant in her race, and would have been good for third in the ‘Summit Varsity’ race for the highest-level schools in attendance. In her competition, she beat second-place Janessa Segay from Chinle (21:39.7) by nearly 50 seconds.

“I’ve been working on my race strategy for years. Years ago I would go out way too hard and get beat in the last mile. So now I’m focusing on trying to speed up a little bit at a time and finish strong, and it worked today,” Mullaney said.

The Yeti also had another top-five finisher in sophomore Sammy Mullaney, who took fifth with a time of 22:10.1.

Though Basis Flagstaff only had three girls in the competition, and thus did not have enough to produce a team score, having two in the top five was an impressive accomplishment.

“It’s really important, especially coming from a school where we only have like 120 kids in high school. So it’s great that we can come out here and compete with everyone,” Emily Mullaney said.

The Flagstaff boys, defending runner-up in the Division II state meet, beat out the competition in the ‘Summit Varsity’ race.

The Eagles (99) beat out Mountain Ridge and Northland Prep, which both scored 117 to tie for second. Coconino took 10th.

Northland Prep freshman Yohanes Van Meerten was the top local finisher, placing second (16:40.3) behind Page’s Symond Martin (16:35.3).

Flagstaff’s top finishers were sophomore Alex Bland (17:15.3) and junior Cole Troxler (17:18.1) in fourth and fifth, respectively. Coconino senior Nicholas Wolfe was next in sixth place, finishing with a time of 17:33.0.

Both the Spartans and Eagles have recent history of competing well at their individual state meets. The Panthers hope the Peaks Invitational is a chance to see what needs to happen to get to that point.

“We have a really good chance to make state for both squads,” Taylor said. “Last year the girls did, but the boys weren’t able to because some of them got sick and some other things. But we’ve got a good boys program with four really strong runners, and we’re just looking to find that fifth.”

Finishing that well in a race with Division I, II, III and IV served as a testament to the progress Northland Prep is making early in the season.

“I would say 90% of it has gone on schedule, we’re doing pretty well so far. There have been a few minor injuries which has been a bit bumpy but not unexpected, but it’s pretty much gone off without too big of a hitch,” Rodriguez said.

Xavier Prep, a perennial power in Division I, won the girls race with a score of 38. Flagstaff (65) and Coconino (90) placed second and third, respectively.

Salpointe Catholic’s Alex Montano won the individual race with a time of 20:21.5. Flagstaff sophomore Taylor Biggambler (20:30.9) and junior Olivia Baker (21:04.0) took second and third, respectively. Coconino junior Mary McGinlay was the Panthers’ top runner, placing third with a time of 21:01.8. Northland Prep sophomore Jaelynn Weiss took eighth with a time of 21:42.4. The Spartans did not have enough racers to record a team score.