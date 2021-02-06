Local Roundup: Zach Bennett named 4A Conference Offensive Player of the Year

Zach Bennett, Coconino's all-time leading rusher, was named the offensive player of the year in the 4A Conference.

The Panthers star running back earned the honor this week as well as a spot on the 4A All-Conference First Team along with teammate Andy Ruiz. The two were the lone reps from Flagstaff or Coconino on the first team.

Bennett was also named the Grand Canyon Region Offensive Player of the Year a few months back, as his head coach, Mike Lapsley, was the region coach of the year.

Coconino's Manuel Cardoza -- who was also named region player of the year -- and Matias Ortiz, Xavier Nakai and Tyson Fousel got nods for the second team. Flagstaff's Luis Jaramillo, who recently committed to Western New Mexico, was also on the second team along with teammates Nick Morrow, Brandon Shirley and Ryan Tagle.

Coconino tied for the most players on the first team among Grand Canyon Region squads, matching Bradshaw Mountain's two.

Mesquite's Ty Thompson was the 4A player of the year and Cactus' Ata Teutupe was named the defensive player of the year.

