LOCAL ROUNDUP: Youth takes over in Coconino softball victory

Coconino softball got a big game from its young players on Monday in a 7-3 road win at Seton Catholic.

Freshman Kaitlyn Tso pitched all seven innings, striking out nine and earning a win. She also hit an RBI double at the plate.

Freshman Danica Kern went 3 for 4 at the plate, hitting a double and driving in two runs. Junior Isabel Pozar went 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs, as well.

The Panthers (1-1, 0-0 Grand Canyon) will play its first Grand Canyon Region game on March 22 against Prescott.

Bears 9, Eagles 0

Flagstaff could not get anything going offensively on Monday, losing its first region game at Bradshaw Mountain.

The Bears scored four runs in the second inning and pulled away to win in a shutout.

Though the Eagles couldn't score, junior Gracie Schmitz went 2 for 3 from the plate with a pair of doubles.

Flagstaff (2-1, 0-1 Grand Canyon) will play at Bradshaw Mountain again on Wednesday.

Track and field

The Eagles girls 4x800 relay team also took third in the 66th Annual Buckeye Lions Invitational in Buckeye, Arizona on Saturday.

Freshman Kristin Harris, sophomore Sage Ketter, sophomore Alyssa Harris and freshman Bella Ciminieri finished the race with a time of 10:46.11.

Kristin Harris ran the 800m in 2:34.36 to secure fifth place. Junior Makennah Mitchell finished fourth in the 1,600m with a time of 5:42.69.

Two boys athletes finished on the podium for the Eagles, as well.

Senior Lance Harris placed third in the 1,600m (4:35.29) with senior Ryan Hatch (4:46.72) finished in ninth place in the same race.

Senior Benjamin Ketchner leaped 5-10 in the high jump to place third.

Hatch took fourth in the 800m with a time of 2:06.37.

Senior Nicholas Harju threw the discus 115-11 to earn a sixth-place finish. He also took seventh in the javelin (122-08) while senior Scott Palmer just edged him out with a throw of 123-00 for sixth.

The Eagles will compete in the City of Flagstaff JV Meet on Wednesday, along with Coconino, Basis Flagstaff and Northland Prep on Wednesday at Coconino High School.

