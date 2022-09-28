LOCAL ROUNDUP: Yeti volleyball falls to 3A Page at home

The Basis Flagstaff Yeti volleyball team could not piece together back-to-back wins for the first time this season, falling 3-0 to Page at home Tuesday.

The 1A Conference No. 30 Yeti (1-5, 0-0 North) beat Seligman for their first victory on Friday, but fell to the 3A Sand Devils in Flagstaff.

The Yeti will host Grand Canyon for another nonconference match on Friday.

Girls soccer

Spartans 7, Lobos 1

Top-ranked 2A Northland Prep continued its undefeated start to the regular season with a 7-1 win at No. 3 Snowflake Tuesday.

The Spartans (7-0, 1-0 Central) were led by a tremendous performance from junior Campbell Blair, who scored two goals and added three assists.

She scored the opening goal in the first half, but Snowflake responded to earn a 1-1 tie at halftime. The Spartans scored six more in the second half, to run away with the match.

“I was hungry to finish goals against Snowflake. Our team had to dig deep after ending the first half at 1-1. In the end with a 7-1 score, we proved that we can beat the other team through any type of adversity," Blair said via email.

“It was a battle in the first half. We wore them down and then were able to exploit their defense and score," added co-coach Keith Hovis.

The Spartans have outscored their opponents by a combined score of 42-6 in the regular season. They will host Page in a region contest Thursday.

Boys soccer

Scorpions 2, Spartans 1

No. 3 Northland Prep fell at No. 8 Sedona Red Rock Tuesday, losing just its second match of the season.

The Spartans (5-2-1, 3-0 North) will host Williams in a region match on Tuesday.