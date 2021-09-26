LOCAL ROUNDUP: Yeti sweep Seligman in volleyball

The Basis Flagstaff Yeti played their best volleyball match of the season Friday, defeating Seligman 3-0 (25-21, 25-16, 25-16) at home.

Just a day after being swept by Camp Verde, the Yeti recorded their first sweep victory of 2021 against the Antelopes.

Basis Flagstaff (3-4) will head to Williams High School to take on the Vikings in a road match on Tuesday.

Northland Prep Academy

The Spartans recorded their fourth consecutive conference victory Thursday, defeating North Pointe Prep 3-0 (25-10, 25-12, 25-20) on the road.

Northland Prep dominated all three sets, paced by the attacking play of junior Bella Moseng's nine kills.

The Spartans (5-2) travel to Valley Lutheran for a road match on Tuesday.

Coconino

The Panthers fell 3-0 (23-25, 17-25, 20-25) in a road match at Saguaro on Wednesday.

Despite the loss, Coconino could take some encouragement from the play of freshman Brooklyn Jay, who recorded a team-high eight kills. Junior Hope Williamson had six kills and a team-high 13 assists.