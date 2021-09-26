 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LOCAL ROUNDUP: Yeti sweep Seligman in volleyball
0 comments
LOCAL ROUNDUP

LOCAL ROUNDUP: Yeti sweep Seligman in volleyball

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Basis Flagstaff Yeti played their best volleyball match of the season Friday, defeating Seligman 3-0 (25-21, 25-16, 25-16) at home.

Just a day after being swept by Camp Verde, the Yeti recorded their first sweep victory of 2021 against the Antelopes.

Basis Flagstaff (3-4) will head to Williams High School to take on the Vikings in a road match on Tuesday.

Northland Prep Academy

The Spartans recorded their fourth consecutive conference victory Thursday, defeating North Pointe Prep 3-0 (25-10, 25-12, 25-20) on the road.

Northland Prep dominated all three sets, paced by the attacking play of junior Bella Moseng's nine kills.

The Spartans (5-2) travel to Valley Lutheran for a road match on Tuesday.

Coconino

The Panthers fell 3-0 (23-25, 17-25, 20-25) in a road match at Saguaro on Wednesday.

Despite the loss, Coconino could take some encouragement from the play of freshman Brooklyn Jay, who recorded a team-high eight kills. Junior Hope Williamson had six kills and a team-high 13 assists.

The Panthers (2-5) were set to play in a nonconference tournament over the weekend, and will travel to play Bradshaw Mountain on the road on Wednesday.

Boys soccer

Northland Preparatory Academy fell 5-2 at home to Camp Verde for its second consecutive loss Thursday.

Camp Verde's five goals are the most the Spartans have allowed in the 2021 fall season.

The Spartans (2-2) travel for a road game at Williams on Tuesday.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Are the Green Bay Packers pretenders?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)