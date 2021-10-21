LOCAL ROUNDUP: Yeti stay undefeated in boys soccer

Panthers 3, Marauders 0

No. 26 4A Conference Coconino (6-9, 6-5 Grand Canyon) finally got over the .500 mark with a 3-0 road sweep over No. 37 Mingus Union (2-14, 0-11 Grand Canyon) on Wednesday.

The match marks Coconino's second consecutive sweep of an opponent.

The Panthers will face city rival No. 9 Flagstaff (11-3, 8-2 Grand Canyon) at Coconino High School on Tuesday, looking to avoid the season sweep to the Eagles.

Eagles 3, Badgers 0

The No. 9 Eagles (11-3, 8-2 Grand Canyon) defeated No. 23 Prescott (8-9, 5-7 Grand Canyon) 3-0 at home Wednesday.

The 4A Eagles play three consecutive road matches to end the season, beginning with a trip to No. 7 Greenway (10-2, 8-0 Skyline) on Monday.

Cross Country

The Coconino Panthers finished first in the girls race and second in the boys race at the Bradshaw Mountain Cross Country Invite in Prescott Valley on Saturday.

The girls, led by junior Wheaten Smith (20:12) in second and freshman Mary McGinlay (20:44) in third, finished with the low score of 15 points, 37 less than runner-up Prescott.