LOCAL ROUNDUP: Yeti stay undefeated in boys soccer

No. 9 Basis Flagstaff boys soccer (5-0, 5-0 North Region) continued its undefeated streak Wednesday with a 4-0 victory over Ash Fork on the road.
The Yeti have outscored opponents 26-5 so far this season.
Basis Flagstaff was set to travel to No. 4 Camp Verde (9-2-1, 4-0 North) on Thursday.
Spartans 6, Phantoms 4
No. 17 Northland Prep (5-4, 4-2 North) pushed its overall record over .500, defeating No. 19 Grand Canyon (5-4, 3-2 North) on the road Wednesday.
The Spartans have two matches left in the regular season, including a Friday home contest against No. 7 Sedona Red Rock (4-3, 2-2 Central).
Girls soccer
Spartans 9, Longhorns 0
No. 1 Northland Prep (9-1, 4-0 Central) routed Payson on the road Wednesday, pushing its win streak to five straight regular-season matches.
"All the goals were from legit team buildup and they are really starting to trust each other, and it continues to show with the stat distribution," Spartans co-head coach Michael Blair said.
The Spartans will host No. 12 Sedona Red Rock (0-9, 0-2 Central) on Tuesday.
Volleyball
Panthers 3, Marauders 0
No. 26 4A Conference Coconino (6-9, 6-5 Grand Canyon) finally got over the .500 mark with a 3-0 road sweep over No. 37 Mingus Union (2-14, 0-11 Grand Canyon) on Wednesday.
The match marks Coconino's second consecutive sweep of an opponent.
The Panthers will face city rival No. 9 Flagstaff (11-3, 8-2 Grand Canyon) at Coconino High School on Tuesday, looking to avoid the season sweep to the Eagles.
Eagles 3, Badgers 0
The No. 9 Eagles (11-3, 8-2 Grand Canyon) defeated No. 23 Prescott (8-9, 5-7 Grand Canyon) 3-0 at home Wednesday.
The 4A Eagles play three consecutive road matches to end the season, beginning with a trip to No. 7 Greenway (10-2, 8-0 Skyline) on Monday.
Cross Country
The Coconino Panthers finished first in the girls race and second in the boys race at the Bradshaw Mountain Cross Country Invite in Prescott Valley on Saturday.
The girls, led by junior Wheaten Smith (20:12) in second and freshman Mary McGinlay (20:44) in third, finished with the low score of 15 points, 37 less than runner-up Prescott.
The boys were led by senior Ryan Quintero (17:48), who finished second overall. The Division III Panthers finished with 46 points, while Chino Valley finished in first with just 35.