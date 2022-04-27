LOCAL ROUNDUP: Yeti girls tennis ends season in first round

Sixth-seeded Basis Flagstaff girls tennis ended its season with a 5-4 loss to No. 11-seeded Gilbert Christian in the first round of the Division III state tournament Tuesday at the Hal Jensen Recreation Center.

The Yeti started strong, winning two of the three doubles matches.

Senior Aeliana Ricci and junior Jenna Crone came away as victors, 9-7, in a close contest at the top spot, while juniors Sarah Buckley and Abby Buckley won 8-5 at No. 2 doubles.

Ricci won 6-1, 6-1 at the No. 1 singles spot, and Sarah Buckley earned a victory in straight sets, 6-1, 6-3, at court four. But Gilbert Christian won four singles matches and escaped with a narrow overall victory.

"I am proud of my girls and how they played," coach Jessica Buckley said.

The Yeti capped off their season with an overall record of 10-1 after finishing the regular season without a blemish and earning a 9-0 mark in the Section Six standings.

Some of the top Yeti players will continue in the individual playoffs that are on this horizon. Ricci and Sarah Buckley are set to play in the D-III singles championship tournament beginning Friday. Crone and Abby Buckley will play in the first round of the doubles championship.

D-III Northland Prep's Amelia Raab and Akiko Palmer, both freshman, will also compete in the doubles tournament.

Titans 5, Eagles 0

No. 14-seeded Flagstaff saw its season come to an end at third-seeded Arcadia on Tuesday in the first round of the D-II state tournament.

Five of the singles contests ended in straight sets, ending the match before the sixth could finish or doubles could play.

Flagstaff ended its season with a record of 11-4 (5-3 Section Two), and will graduate just two seniors from the starting lineup.

Seniors Abby Ball and Brooke Freshour will compete in the D-II singles tourney starting Friday. Juniors Harmony Labanok and Jadyn Romero will play together in the doubles tournament.

