LOCAL ROUNDUP: Yeti basketball falls at home

The Basis Flagstaff Yeti boys basketball team fell at home Monday to the Joseph City Wildcats, suffering its first loss of the regular season, 54-38, in Flagstaff.

The Yeti turned the ball over 17 times, and Wildcats junior Bryce Bushman was the game's high scorer, finishing with 16 points.

Basis Flagstaff also lost its first region game of the year and scored a season-low game total in the process.

The 1A Conference Yeti now hold a record of 2-1 (1-1 Central), and they will play at 1A Bagdad on Thursday.

Girls basketball

Wildcats 55, Yetis 11

Basis Flagstaff could not notch their first win of the season Monday, falling at home to the Joseph City Wildcats.

The Yeti scored just 11 points for the second time in as many regular-season games.

Basis Flagstaff (0-2, 0-2 Central) will play at Bagdad on Thursday.

Wrestling

Coconino Panthers

When the tournament set to be hosted by Mingus Union over the weekend got canceled due to COVID-19 protocols, Coconino had to look to its past to make sure it could keep building toward a future.

Coconino coach Mike Mike Schmieder found a spot for his Panthers in the Pat Kenny Tournament host by Holbrook and the move payed off. The Division III Panthers got in crucial match time over the weekend despite the change in schedule and came away from the tourney as victors, edging out D-IV Winslow, 230-228.5, for the gold.

"Some of you old timers might remember wrestling here when (Jim) Popham and I first started. Good times," Schmieder said Friday on a Facebook post of getting into the Holbrook brackets.

Monument Valley, a D-IV program, placed third as a team with 219.5 points.

Coconino's Cooper French continued his strong start to the early season, pinning all his opponents in less than two minutes on his way to a first-place finish at 157 pounds Saturday. Thayer Nez showed dominance at 175 pounds for the Panthers, recording three falls en route to earning his individual gold medal.

Coconino's Jesse Granger (113 pounds), Nickolas Phillips (120) and Nolan Wilson (132) came away from the tourney as runner-ups. Teammate Reed Merrell pinned his opponent in the third-place match to come away with bronze at 165 pounds.

Boys soccer

Demons 3, Panthers 1

Coconino dropped its second regular-season match Monday and first contest on the road, falling in Phoenix to Greenway in a meeting of 4A clubs.

Coconino has now been outscored 8-3 by its first two opponents combined and could not limit a strong Greenway attack enough to come away with a win.

The Panthers (0-2, 0-0 Grand Canyon) will host Saguaro, which will open its regular-season slate against Coconino, for a 3 p.m. Wednesday match at Cromer Stadium.

Girls soccer

Coach of the year

Following yet another run to the 2A state title game, Northland Prep coach Michael Blair was named the National Federation of High School Associations Arizona Girls Soccer Coach of the Year, the organization announced this week.

"This year's honorees were selected based upon their coaching performance in the 2020-21 school year, lifetime community involvement, school involvement and philosophy of coaching. The NFHS relies on its member state associations to recognize those who are leading their sport, shaping their athletes, and contributing to their community," the NFHS said a release.

The Spartans, when not including an exhibition match against a Las Vegas school, went 12-1 overall in the fall, reaching the state tournament as the No. 1 seed. Northland Prep blanked Snowflake in the semifinal round before falling to rival Chino Valley in the championship match, 1-0.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0