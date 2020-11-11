Local Roundup: XC teams slated for state meets Thursday and Friday

Local high school cross country squads are all slated for state meets taking place the next two days down in the Valley at Crossroads Park in Gilbert.

The Division III Coconino Panthers girls are the first to go Thursday at 12:50 p.m. and will send a solid and young group that won the D-III North Sectional race behind three top-five finishers in Cathron Donaldson, Wheaten Smith and Zoe Sather last week. The Panthers also have Adin Scott competing in the boys race as an individual at 1:25 p.m.

The D-III Page boys are looking to extend their title streak to seven this season, after just barely taking second at the North Sectional meet.

Just like Page, D-II Flagstaff has a streak it hopes to extend Friday.

The Eagles are the five-time defending champions on both the girls and boys sides and are looking to make it six when the girls race Friday at 8:45 a.m. and the boys embark not long after at 9:20 a.m. The Eagles are led by Mia Hall on the girls side, which has hit five straight state titles once before in school history but never six, and Max Davis on the boys.

Hall and Davis each paced the way for the Eagles in a sweep in the Metro Sectional last week.