Local Roundup: XC teams slated for state meets Thursday and Friday

Local high school cross country squads are all slated for state meets taking place the next two days down in the Valley at Crossroads Park in Gilbert.
The Division III Coconino Panthers girls are the first to go Thursday at 12:50 p.m. and will send a solid and young group that won the D-III North Sectional race behind three top-five finishers in Cathron Donaldson, Wheaten Smith and Zoe Sather last week. The Panthers also have Adin Scott competing in the boys race as an individual at 1:25 p.m.
The D-III Page boys are looking to extend their title streak to seven this season, after just barely taking second at the North Sectional meet.
Just like Page, D-II Flagstaff has a streak it hopes to extend Friday.
The Eagles are the five-time defending champions on both the girls and boys sides and are looking to make it six when the girls race Friday at 8:45 a.m. and the boys embark not long after at 9:20 a.m. The Eagles are led by Mia Hall on the girls side, which has hit five straight state titles once before in school history but never six, and Max Davis on the boys.
Hall and Davis each paced the way for the Eagles in a sweep in the Metro Sectional last week.
The D-IV Northland Prep Spartans also swept their own D-IV East Sectional, and have their own group hoping to bring back hardware and restart a streak.
Dana Leib-Perry and Malakai Hanson lead a boys team that is trying to recapture its title-winning ways it saw under former head coach Missy Acker, while the girls are in contention with a strong top group of runners led by Jillian Raab and Indi Jones.
The Spartan girls will take off at 12:50 p.m. and boys will race at 1:25 p.m. on Friday
The D-IV Basis Flagstaff Yeti will also get a few runners out at the state meet, with Colm Cawood representing the Yeti on the boys side and Emily Mullaney will rep her team on the girls side.
Volleyball
Make it a third go-around for the crosstown volleyball match between Flagstaff and Coconino.
The Panthers and Eagles were seeded against each other in the opening round of the 4A Conference state championship tournament. The sixth-seeded Eagles will host their crosstown rival Saturday night at the War Memorial Gymnasium at 6:30 p.m.
The Eagles and Panthers split the regular-season series.
