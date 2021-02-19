Local Roundup: With postseason hopes in balance, FHS boys hoops gets big win over ALA-QC

Flagstaff got some solid fortune as the Patriots' most prolific scorer, McCoy Kelly, didn't start and looked like he was battling a leg injury for most of the game, keeping the marksman from getting clean looks as he finished with just nine points off three 3-pointers.

Flagstaff opened with a quick 15-4 advantage in the first quarter behind balanced scoring. ALA-QC cut the lead down to 15-7 entering the second and got it within three at 15-14 off a 7-0 run to open the quarter.

Flagstaff answered the run with a jumper by Nick Miller, but things were pretty chaotic. So, Walton called a timeout, got his team collected, and the Eagles had an answer.

Out of the timeout Nick Sneezy drilled a 3, then Max Fritsch found space for a hoop and Miller hit a layup to give Flagstaff a 24-14 lead off a 9-0 run with under two minutes left in the opening half.

The lead extended to 17 entering the fourth after a strong third. But then ALA-QC had an answer.

The Patriots opened the fourth on a 10-2 run to cut the host's lead down to 50-44 with 4:05 left off a Kelly 3 from the top of the arc.