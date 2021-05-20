Local Roundup: Williams wins softball state title

The Williams Vikings defeated San Manuel 6-4 in the 2021 AIA 1A softball state championship game Saturday at Rose Mofford Complex in Phoenix.

Williams trailed 0-1 after the first inning, but scored five runs in the third to take a 5-3 lead. The Vikings held on the rest of the way and celebrated the victory.

Senior Aaliyah Alvarado led the way offensively, going 3 for 3 with 2 runs and 2 RBIs. Pitcher Sydnee Mortensen pitched a complete game, giving up just four runs and striking out 12 batters.

The Vikings claimed their first softball championship in team history.

Northland Prep

Five Spartans earned 2A All-Conference honors for the 2021 spring season. Northland Prep went 15-2 and reached the semifinals for the first time in team history.

Reannan Butler, Natalie Hansen, Bella Giurlanda and Maggie Auza earned All-Conference First Team.

Payten Schmidt earned an honorable mention nod.

Baseball

Northland Prep

The Spartans had two players named 2A All-Conference in baseball. Northland Prep went 9-5 and reached the first round of the conference playoffs.