Local Roundup: Williams wins softball state title

The Williams Vikings defeated San Manuel 6-4 in the 2021 AIA 1A softball state championship game Saturday at Rose Mofford Complex in Phoenix.
Williams trailed 0-1 after the first inning, but scored five runs in the third to take a 5-3 lead. The Vikings held on the rest of the way and celebrated the victory.
Senior Aaliyah Alvarado led the way offensively, going 3 for 3 with 2 runs and 2 RBIs. Pitcher Sydnee Mortensen pitched a complete game, giving up just four runs and striking out 12 batters.
The Vikings claimed their first softball championship in team history.
Northland Prep
Five Spartans earned 2A All-Conference honors for the 2021 spring season. Northland Prep went 15-2 and reached the semifinals for the first time in team history.
Reannan Butler, Natalie Hansen, Bella Giurlanda and Maggie Auza earned All-Conference First Team.
Payten Schmidt earned an honorable mention nod.
Baseball
Northland Prep
The Spartans had two players named 2A All-Conference in baseball. Northland Prep went 9-5 and reached the first round of the conference playoffs.
Senior Chase Hamilton was named All-Conference Second Team, while senior Caiden Cribbs earned an honorable mention selection.
Flagstaff
Two Eagle players were named 4A All-Conference after Flagstaff went 19-2 and reached the 4A quarterfinals.
Senior Sylas Clerry was named 4A All-Conference. He hit a three-run home run in the Eagles' quarterfinal loss to Salpointe Catholic.
Senior Justin Hanson, who pitched a complete game in the Eagles' 11-1 victory over St. Mary's in the first round, was named 4A All-Conference Second Team.