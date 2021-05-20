 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local Roundup: Williams wins softball state title
0 comments
LOCAL ROUNDUP

Local Roundup: Williams wins softball state title

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Williams

The Williams Vikings defeated San Manuel 6-4 in the 2021 AIA 1A softball state championship game Saturday at Rose Mofford Complex in Phoenix.

Williams trailed 0-1 after the first inning, but scored five runs in the third to take a 5-3 lead. The Vikings held on the rest of the way and celebrated the victory.

Senior Aaliyah Alvarado led the way offensively, going 3 for 3 with 2 runs and 2 RBIs. Pitcher Sydnee Mortensen pitched a complete game, giving up just four runs and striking out 12 batters.

The Vikings claimed their first softball championship in team history.

Northland Prep

Five Spartans earned 2A All-Conference honors for the 2021 spring season. Northland Prep went 15-2 and reached the semifinals for the first time in team history.

Reannan Butler, Natalie Hansen, Bella Giurlanda and Maggie Auza earned All-Conference First Team.

Payten Schmidt earned an honorable mention nod.

Baseball

Northland Prep

The Spartans had two players named 2A All-Conference in baseball. Northland Prep went 9-5 and reached the first round of the conference playoffs.

Senior Chase Hamilton was named All-Conference Second Team, while senior Caiden Cribbs earned an honorable mention selection.

Flagstaff

Two Eagle players were named 4A All-Conference after Flagstaff went 19-2 and reached the 4A quarterfinals.

Senior Sylas Clerry was named 4A All-Conference. He hit a three-run home run in the Eagles' quarterfinal loss to Salpointe Catholic.

Senior Justin Hanson, who pitched a complete game in the Eagles' 11-1 victory over St. Mary's in the first round, was named 4A All-Conference Second Team.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Sporting events under new guidelines

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)